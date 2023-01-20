It took 15 attempts over four chaotic days and a near brawl on the House floor for Kevin McCarthy to overcome Republican holdouts to become Speaker of the House — something we have not seen in politics since the Civil War.
Former President Trump eventually told his supporters to back “his Kevin,” according to Charlie Sykes, conservative Republican founder and editor of The Bulwark. But there is some question whether Trump’s support made any change to the votes, inasmuch as McCarthy’s vote total ended up being the same as before Trump voiced his support.
The House speaker election underscores the chaos of today’s Republican party, says Axios’ Lachlan Markay. “Even the usual means of political wheel-greasing couldn’t beat back a first-in-more-than-a-century challenge to leadership of the House GOP majority,” he wrote. Dana Milbank, writing for The Washington Post, noted that McCarthy gave up “every tool he had to maintain order in the House, a move sure to increase the number of crazies and bomb-throwers in his caucus. McCarthy surrendered to ... 21 GOP extremists.”
Among the things McCarthy agreed to do: put GOP extremists on the Rules Committee, the panel that oversees what gets to a vote on the House floor; allow unlimited amendments to spending bills; and invite MAGA extremists to tack as much costly pork onto bills as they want.
But, maybe worst of all, says Joe Queally, writing for Common Dreams, McCarthy “agreed to let his political fund-raising arm contribute to right-wing candidates.”
McCarthy’s first order of business was to try to claw back the funding the IRS needs to hire more auditors, meant to target wealthy tax cheats like Trump. More auditors are projected to net $155 billion in tax revenue, substantially reducing our national debt and preventing default.
House Republicans are learning the cost of having no shame, says Lucian Truscott IV, writing for Salon. “When parties are internally divided, the Speaker commands less loyalty from the various factions, and therefore has less power.” McCarthy embraced Trump and the MAGA crazies, refused to condemn extremism and made, according to reports, far too many concessions in his bid to secure the speakership.
Meanwhile, President Biden and Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell joined hands to announce the $1.6 billion bridge project to replace the old and inadequate bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio, made possible by the Infrastructure Act. The next day, Biden outlined a clear policy for immigration at the southern border, working with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majoras to immediately increase the number of immigration judges and support staff to process applications much faster. Essentially, anyone seeking asylum has to apply before they come to the border. No one coming to the border without a previously approved application will be allowed to enter the U.S. This is what we have needed. This is our government at work.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the latest unemployment rate is 3.5%, the lowest rate in 50 years, and lower than during the last four GOP presidencies. This is our government at work.
Contrasting the quality of leadership of the current administration with the quality of leadership of the last administration, we are left with a sense of foreboding. We are looking at unending chaos in the House for the next two years. The House Rules package will give hardline right-wingers more leverage, and McCarthy’s weakened position will leave him unable to lead.
Some of our short-sighted House members are promising to “take a look” at American contributions to Ukraine’s war effort, with an eye toward reducing support. It is reminiscent of the stance advocated by Ohio Sen. Robert Taft before we entered World War II. Even after Pearl Harbor, “Mr. Republican” Taft was vocal in his insistence that the U.S. should not support England and the rest of Europe as the Nazis marched through the continent. The result was a war far more brutal and damaging than it needed to be. Many lives and many cities might have been saved if we had helped Europe earlier.