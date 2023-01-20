It took 15 attempts over four chaotic days and a near brawl on the House floor for Kevin McCarthy to overcome Republican holdouts to become Speaker of the House — something we have not seen in politics since the Civil War.

Former President Trump eventually told his supporters to back “his Kevin,” according to Charlie Sykes, conservative Republican founder and editor of The Bulwark. But there is some question whether Trump’s support made any change to the votes, inasmuch as McCarthy’s vote total ended up being the same as before Trump voiced his support.