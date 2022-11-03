Even those who support the disgraced former president largely agree that he is a con artist, a major gaslighter and perhaps a criminal racketeer. Still, they hold onto his coattail.

Donald Trump’s attacks on the middle class through lowering taxes on the rich and large corporations leaves the middle class to pay the costs of governing. His persistent trolling for donations depletes the resources of his followers and engages them in a clear transfer of wealth from the middle class to the rich. It makes the defining line between wealth and poverty ever clearer and reduces the power of the middle class. But his supporters have made an investment in Trump, and they don’t want to think they’ve made a mistake.