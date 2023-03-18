The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10th is troubling because it’s the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. And SVB customers were largely tech start-ups firms, so some fear that the failure could damage the whole tech industry. But the greatest fear is contagion because the SVB failure could scare people into withdrawing deposits from other banks, which could trigger more bank failures like falling dominos.

Then authorities closed Signature Bank on March 12th, which was the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Many of Signature Bank’s customers were also tech companies, especially in the crypto currency business. Other banks have seen their stock prices crash, including Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank, because they might be the next banks to fail. And the crisis has pulled down prices on stock markets worldwide.