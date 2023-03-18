...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt this morning, becoming north
late morning and rough waters. Winds becoming north 15 to 25 kt
tonight.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10th is troubling because it’s the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. And SVB customers were largely tech start-ups firms, so some fear that the failure could damage the whole tech industry. But the greatest fear is contagion because the SVB failure could scare people into withdrawing deposits from other banks, which could trigger more bank failures like falling dominos.
Then authorities closed Signature Bank on March 12th, which was the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Many of Signature Bank’s customers were also tech companies, especially in the crypto currency business. Other banks have seen their stock prices crash, including Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank, because they might be the next banks to fail. And the crisis has pulled down prices on stock markets worldwide.
Bank failures are unsettling, but they are not unusual. Over 560 U.S. banks have failed since 2000, with most of the failures occurring between 2008 and 2012 after the housing bubble burst. And in the 1980s, the Savings and Loan Crisis was triggered by the Federal Reserve’s increases in interest rates to a record high of 20 percent in March 1980. S&Ls make a large percentage of the loans for home mortgages, so they were especially hard hit when interest rates on mortgages skyrocketed.
Financial institutions accept deposits and either loan the money out or invest in bonds, which are debts of the issuing entity. Banks invest mostly in government bonds because they have very little default risk, but they still pose an interest rate risk.
When interest rates rise, the value (price) of bonds fall. Mathematically, the value of a bond equals the discounted time value of the interest and principal payments. The rate of return (current interest rate) is in the denominator of the formula, so the value falls as rates rise.
Think of it this way. When interest rates rise, new higher interest rate bonds become more attractive investments than older bonds with lower interest rates, so the prices of the existing bonds fall when interest rates rise, and vice versa.
The Federal Reserve is currently raising interest rates which drives down the value of bonds. SVB lost $1.8 billion from a recent sale of $21 billion of bond investments. They had to sell the investments at a loss to generate cash because depositors had begun withdrawing large amounts of money. Panic withdrawals often snowball as banks run out of ready cash to pay depositors, sparking even more fears of a bank failure. A frantic rush to withdraw funds from a financial institution is called a “bank run.”
Bank runs were rampant at the beginning of the Great Depression, so the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was created in 1934. Today, the FDIC guarantees customer deposits up to a total of $250,000 per depositor. But the Biden Administration has assured depositors in SVB and Signature Bank that they will get all of their money back.
So it’s prudent for local governments to split their money between several banks to keep their deposits in any one bank below the $250,000 FDIC limit. It entails more work by local government finance officers to maintain accounts in multiple banks, but it’s good policy for local governments to maintain relationships with all of the banks which have a presence in the area. This advice also applies to businesses because competition between banks lowers financing cost.
These bank failures should prompt businesses and local governments to reassess their relationships with banks. Do business locally, and spread deposits among local banks.
Michael R. Worthington is a retired certified public accountant who lives in Pasquotank County.