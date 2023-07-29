A conservation nonprofit posted photographs online in 2003 to document erosion along California’s Pacific Ocean shoreline. One of the pictures incidentally showed Barbara Streisand’s Malibu cliff-top home.

Instead of just ignoring this inadvertent invasion of her privacy, Streisand filed a lawsuit demanding financial damages and that the photograph be taken down. Eventually the lawsuit was dismissed, and Streisand was ordered to pay the legal fees of the photographer to the tune of $177,000.

  