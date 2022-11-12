Well, as the saying goes, the situation is grave but not terminal. The city of Elizabeth City has owed the North Carolina Local Government Commission, a unit of the North Carolina Treasurer’s Office, the last two annual city audits for a while. Soon, City Hall says, they’ll be able to send over the audit for the year before last and get right down to work on last year’s audit. In the meantime, The city doesn’t really know how much money it has (or hasn’t), and can’t really decide what to do about it.

Since Elizabeth City doesn’t know how it got into this mess, the LGC is going to look at the books and try to figure out if it was the leadership or simply an accounting department stressed by a brain drain caused by folks following former City Manager Rich Olson out the door.