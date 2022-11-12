...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: Taking over EC's finances not an easy task
Well, as the saying goes, the situation is grave but not terminal. The city of Elizabeth City has owed the North Carolina Local Government Commission, a unit of the North Carolina Treasurer’s Office, the last two annual city audits for a while. Soon, City Hall says, they’ll be able to send over the audit for the year before last and get right down to work on last year’s audit. In the meantime, The city doesn’t really know how much money it has (or hasn’t), and can’t really decide what to do about it.
Since Elizabeth City doesn’t know how it got into this mess, the LGC is going to look at the books and try to figure out if it was the leadership or simply an accounting department stressed by a brain drain caused by folks following former City Manager Rich Olson out the door.
Our once and present city manager, Montre Freeman, is being looked at closely because the LGC is still straightening out the town of Enfield, where he formally worked. In fact, they warned the city of Elizabeth City not to re-engage Mr. Freeman, but City Council by a majority vote did it anyway. There is, however, no present proof that Mr. Freeman was in anyway culpable for what happened in the past — just suspicion based on the past.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell is trying to help solve Elizabeth City’s problems but he has very few choices. If he was the head of a private company he could resort to Robocalls like, “This is a call on behalf of the Local Government Commission reminding you that, well, your accounts are really, really past due. Please get them up to date. We’ll try to help but it’s really up to you.” Or, maybe something more demanding with a call that goes, “THIS IS THE LGC, GET’EM UP TO DATE OR WE’RE GONNA JUMP ALL OVER YOU WITH BOTH FEET!!”
If that is too much, perhaps a friendly more personal call like, “Hi, I’m Janet from the LGC. We hope you’re getting it together because we’re establishing a deadline and, gee, we’d hate to see you miss it.”
But the Local Government Commission can’t do these things. It can urge, and send someone in to help, (and they have), but if the financial accounting problems persist, they are forced to take over a town’s finances — just as they did recently in Spring Lake.
But taking over the management of Elizabeth City presents a different and broader set of problems. The state Treasurer’s office never really thought it would find a town the size of Elizabeth City in this kind of delinquency; therefore, it’s never staffed up for that possibility. This city is a complex organism that spends millions of dollars a year and manages its own utilities for the benefit of the town.
Managing the city is complex and the LGC does not have folks readily available to jump in and take over. So they wait and watch closely. Their hope, and ours, is that by being patient and providing guidance to the city staff, all will eventually be well.
But in the meantime, it might be best if, when City Hall is faced with a call from a strange 919 area code number, no one answers the phone.