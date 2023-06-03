Claude Milot

My wife loves to shop. Whenever we go shopping together and enter a favorite store, she often looks for a bench near the entrance and says, “Sit here and wait for me while I look around.” Looking around is hardly the proper description of what she does when browsing the aisles.

Take articles of clothing, for instance. She touches, she feels, she holds to the light, she checks the price tag, she compares, and she muses. Decisions don’t come until after a thorough value analysis. Her methods can drive me nuts, so I sit on that bench by the door and wait, happy to have brought along a magazine I’d been wanting to read.