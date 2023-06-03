...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 4 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 4 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
My wife loves to shop. Whenever we go shopping together and enter a favorite store, she often looks for a bench near the entrance and says, “Sit here and wait for me while I look around.” Looking around is hardly the proper description of what she does when browsing the aisles.
Take articles of clothing, for instance. She touches, she feels, she holds to the light, she checks the price tag, she compares, and she muses. Decisions don’t come until after a thorough value analysis. Her methods can drive me nuts, so I sit on that bench by the door and wait, happy to have brought along a magazine I’d been wanting to read.