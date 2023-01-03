Multiple members of Congress are calling for an investigation into why Donald Trump was not audited during the years of his presidency, as required by federal IRS rules. Former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, it has been reported, assisted Trump in keeping his tax returns secret, vowing to block any congressional effort to get them. It is not yet clear whether Mnuchin actually issued instructions that Trump was not to be audited, despite the IRS rules.

Trump’s tax returns, now made public, reveal that he is “hilariously bad at business,” as Salon’s Amanda Marcotte writes. His returns over the past six years reveal him to be a “massive loser,” far from being the successful businessman he has claimed to be. Even those who have long been skeptical of his “billionaire” claim were shocked to learn that the only year he made money in the past six years was 2018, when he sold off some properties left to him by his father. In 2020, despite collecting $11 million in interest, income from 20 foreign countries and his $440,000 salary, he paid no taxes because his losses were so massive.