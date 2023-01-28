During the middle of the 14th century people who believed they had displeased God beat themselves with sticks as penance for bringing on the bubonic plague.
The plague, also known as the Black Death, killed almost half of Europe’s population. With knowledge of germ theory still centuries away, it must have seemed to these Flagellants like the end of the world.
The world did not end, of course. The plague induced a continent-wide labor shortage. This was the death knell of the feudal system where impoverished serfs labored for pennies while their overlords lived large.
Today’s environmental Flagellants don’t thrash themselves in public. They go on “60 Minutes,” as Stanford professor and author Paul Ehrlich did in January, proclaiming that Earth cannot sustain 8 billion people living as we do in the West. It’s the same tune he was singing in his 1968 book, “The Population Bomb,” that predicted mass starvation by 1989.
Climate doomsayer and former Vice President Al Gore whipped up the crowds at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland with a rant earlier this month. We’re boiling the oceans and creating rain bombs, he warned. Repent now, he scolded. Then he flew back to his huge Tennessee home on a carbon-spewing private jet.
Leo Knight, founder of the Voluntary Human Extinction movement, believes that the best thing for mankind is to have fewer or no children. In his view, we are the “most destructive of invasive species,” and are “super predators.” Of course, having no children will lead to our human extinction within a century. That is well before the predicted climate change flood waters arrive.
An acquaintance, who read Ehrlich’s book in college, took its advice to heart. Fifty years later there are 8 billion of us, many living better than ever, and he has no grandchildren.
“I guess I was gullible and stupid,” he said.
When Ehrlich was born in 1933, life expectancy was 61. He’s 90 now. Life expectancies in the US, though down a tad during COVID, are around 76-79 years, a 25 percent-plus gain. That is remarkable progress for a nation of 332 million in 90 years.
Agronomists are talking about the arrival of “peak agricultural land.” That is the maximum amount of land needed to cultivate food for an estimated 10 billion humans by mid-century. The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization says this number was reached in 2000. Land under cultivation is in decline because of a Green Revolution that has spurred productivity. Ask a farmer around here about this. Corn production averages 144 bushels per acre, compared to 26 bushels in the mid-1930s.
An estimated 3.5 billion humans are subsistence farmers now. It is estimated that two-thirds of them will move off the land to densely packed metropolises around the world.
What all the doomsayers forget is that human ingenuity is the defining characteristic of our species. Unlike birds, mammals and fish, we can willfully adapt to changing circumstances. The more of us there are, the more brains are focused on our problems, such as a changing climate.
Life expectancies are up. Poverty worldwide is down. The Global Change Data Lab, a charity in the United Kingdom, estimated that more than 1 billion people worldwide have moved above the extreme poverty level of $2.15 per day since 1990. Widespread hunger is in long-term decline. The World Economic Forum reports that 12.6 percent of the globe’s population was hungry in 2005, declining to 8.9 percent in 2019. The COVID epidemic and the war in grain-rich Ukraine, not climate change, have nudged those numbers up in the last three years. Obesity is a bigger problem than starvation now.
With so many failed predictions, we should ignore Ehrlich, Gore and Knight. Instead, too many of us are drawn to their doom and gloom, just like the peasants 700 years ago watching Flagellants in the town square.
Spare the sticks, but signal your virtue by purchasing a cloth grocery bag, a mutual fund dedicated to “environment, sustainability and governance” and swear not to have carbon-spewing children to appease the climate gods.
The Black Death began to wane in 1349 after three years, as did the Flagellant Movement. Pope Clement VI finally banned the movement on Oct. 20, 1349, labelling it blasphemous.
Doug Gardner awaits the end of the world in Weeksville.