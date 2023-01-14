The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water’’ is a three-hour-plus visual extravaganza using colorful CGI animation. It is set far in the future on an exotic exo-moon in a distant star system, which explains the imaginative visuals. It’s a very enjoyable experience if you don’t think too hard about the logic of the plot.

Creating imaginary settings is called “world-building.” Science fiction usually attempts to build a world consistent with known science, but “Avatar” fits in the space opera subgenre. Space operas are large-scale adventures with sympathetic heroes, set in the distant future somewhere in space or on an exo-planet, but they usually take many liberties with real science.