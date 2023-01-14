...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water’’ is a three-hour-plus visual extravaganza using colorful CGI animation. It is set far in the future on an exotic exo-moon in a distant star system, which explains the imaginative visuals. It’s a very enjoyable experience if you don’t think too hard about the logic of the plot.
Creating imaginary settings is called “world-building.” Science fiction usually attempts to build a world consistent with known science, but “Avatar” fits in the space opera subgenre. Space operas are large-scale adventures with sympathetic heroes, set in the distant future somewhere in space or on an exo-planet, but they usually take many liberties with real science.
In Avatar, an evil human corporation is ravaging the natural environment of the alien world in pursuit of a valuable mineral called “unobtainium” which is “obtained” by destructive mining.
Actually, “unobtainium” is an old joke among engineers. If the solution to a problem requires a new material with special properties, engineers would say that they need “unobtainium.” The “ium” at the end makes the word sound scientific, like uranium or plutonium. But it’s more like bunkum, which is named after Buncombe County near Asheville, but that’s another story.
Rare materials with magical properties are common in fiction, such as mithril in “Lord of the Rings.” For example, the rare material in the Black Panther film series is called “vibranium,” which stops vibrations and also ends in “ium.” The Black Panther is based on Marvel comic books by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Vibranium first appeared in an Iron Man comic, and Captain America’s shield is also made of vibranium.
But the Marvel Universe mostly uses real words, such as “Wakanda,” which is the name of the fictional African country in the Black Panther stories. It’s actually a Native American word that means “mysterious,” which fits because Wakanda is hidden from the outside world.
The Omaha and Ponca Native Americans believed in Wah’Kon Tah, which was a paradise where the spirits of their dead dwelled. Lee and Kirby may not have actually known this, but they would have been familiar with place names like Wakanda, Illinois, and Wakonda, South Dakota. And wauconda is a common name for summer camps, which is even mentioned in the “Ghostbusters” movie.
Maybe I am being nitpicky, but I prefer plots based on real science. For example, my book, “Where Land and Sea Meet,” is set on an exo-world where iron and free oxygen are rare. Heavy metals sink toward the core while a protoplanet is still molden, which is why gold is rare on Earth. Iron and lead are not rare because the oxidized forms of the metals are lighter, but I imagined a world with little free oxygen so iron is a rare metal there. Native plants in my make-believe world use purple carbon-based retinal for photogenesis like some real microbes, and animals have blue, copper-based blood cells like horseshoe crabs.
To director James Cameron’s credit, “Avatar” is set on an exo-moon. Many scientists have speculated that moons around gas giant planets might provide a habitable environment for life to have emerged, so in this respect, the plot is consistent with science. And in the movie, humans named the exo-moon “Pandora’’ from Greek mythology (Pandora’s Box), which makes sense because the names of most planets and moons in our solar system come from Greek and Roman mythology.
But just watch “Avatar” without worrying about the plot’s logic. Movies are more enjoyable if you don’t think too much about the story’s plausibility.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.