Federal taxes have been paid again.
Perhaps you are in a foul mood because you believe progressive Democrats’ Big Lie that the rich don’t pay their fair share. Let’s have a look at that.
The Internal Revenue Service’s Statistics of Income Division reports that for 2020 the top one percent of earners (households with adjusted gross incomes over $548,336) paid 42 percent of all income taxes. The top 10 percent (households over $152,321) paid 74 percent of all income taxes. The other 90 percent of all households paid about one-fourth of the total income tax burden.
“Households” are usually homes where more than one person has earned income.
Forty-two percent sounds more than fair to me, even generous. What do Democrats deem a “fair share?” They never say.
The bottom half of adjusted-gross-income earners (those making less than $42,184) paid just 2.32 percent of income taxes.
This is the most lopsided the distribution of the tax burden has been since at least 1980.
“Well, we still have too much income inequality,” you might say, parroting Democrats’ nonsense.
Not so fast.
The federal government’s own method of collecting and reporting income data distorts the truth. The feds count only “earned” income, failing to adjust for the effect of taxes deducted from the rich and not counting transfer payments paid to those in the bottom 40 percent of earners. Transfer payments include a cornucopia of programs like Medicaid, housing assistance, “food stamps,” the Earned Income Tax Credit and other means-tested programs.
In the half century between 1967 and 2017, government transfers to the bottom 20 percent surged 269 percent. Those in the middle quintile saw their after-tax income rise 154 percent during the same span. This has brought substantial income equality, especially among the bottom 60 percent.
Among working-age households in the bottom 20 percent, earned income averaged $6,941 and just 36 percent were employed. After transfer payments, these households had taxable-equivalent incomes averaging over $48,000, the IRS said.
Working-age households in the next higher quintile had earned income of $38,811. And 85 percent of them worked. After transfer payments and taxes, they earned $50,491, just 3.5 percent more than those at the bottom.
Jump up another quintile to the middle “middle class,” and they earned $66,453 and 92 percent worked. After taxes and transfers, they kept $61,350, about 26 percent more than the very bottom.
Working people see that those who do not break a sweat are about as well off as they are. They blame Democrats for the tax and transfer payment programs that created this situation.
Still wonder why traditional blue collar, working-class Americans resent Democrats and gravitate to a populist like Donald Trump?
Middle class families had twice as many workers per household working 80 percent more hours and receiving almost 10 times the earned income as the bottom 20 percent. Yet the middle was basically as well off as the bottom after accounting for household size, taxes paid and transfer payments received.
The highest income taxpayers were subject to a 70 percent marginal tax rate in 1980 when they paid 19.3 percent of all federal income taxes. Many casual observers note that the current top rate is 37 percent and assume taxes for the well-off have been “cut.”
In fact, the income base has been broadened so dramatically that the top one percent now pay more than double their share of 40-plus years ago.
Our tax code runs on for 6,871 pages. A recent addition was the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.
There is unintended irony here. Aviators know that the aircraft distress code of “7500” means “highjack in progress.”
Doug Gardner pays federal, state, property, sales, capital gains and excise taxes in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.