When I was a know-it-all 22-year-old, I marched into a urologist’s office to demand a vasectomy.
I was quite sure I never wanted children, and pretty sure that even marriage would interfere with my (hoped for) libertine lifestyle.
The doctor refused, saying he would not perform the contraceptive surgery on someone my age who was never married and without children.
“What does he know?” I fumed.
Over the last five decades I have thought often of sending him a note acknowledging that he was right. I’d include a picture of the 10 of us: me, Diana, our two handsome sons, two beautiful daughters-in-law and four healthy grandchildren.
These aren’t the only big issues on which I’ve executed a 180-degree about-face.
I bring this up in the context of the wildfire spread of transgender identity and affirmation sweeping the country. As much as 9% of American youth (one of every 11!) call themselves transgender, according to an article in “Pediatrics,” the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Some clinicians and parents are acquiescing to a 3-year-old’s proclaiming they are a different gender than their “assigned” birth gender. Many of these kids also believe in Santa Claus. Children’s Hospital of Boston even put out videos stating that children can know their gender in the womb. The hospital has since taken these down, but you can still find them. You should watch.
Dr. Joseph T. Marion, a retired pediatrician and fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said he searched in vain for objective diagnostic criteria for gender dysphoria, but found none. Instead, the AAP advocates self-diagnosis as the recommended approach. With no objective criteria, self-diagnosis is always correct. Treatments can include surgery and hormone administration.
Try that on your cardiologist. “Doc, I think my left ventricular valve needs replacing,” you might declare. “If you say so, we’ll schedule surgery next Tuesday,” the doctor would reply.
We don’t let minors drink, drive or vote because their brains are not fully formed. Why should we assume pre-teens can make possibly irrevocable decisions about gender? Lots of teens have no idea what they want to do for a living in a few years.
The AAP’s 2018 recommendations on gender affirmation suggest that “watchful waiting” is akin to conversion therapy and therefore “anti-trans.” The recommendation suggests, instead, counseling for family members to accept that their child is trans.
I know that a vasectomy is not the same as gender surgery. They are decisions of similar weight and gravitas. Vasectomy patients must acknowledge in writing that the surgery may be irreversible. Responsible doctors at least counsel men to think about it if they are in their 20s, unmarried and childless. People change their minds about important issues all the time.
I’ve heard school guidance counselors predict that students will change careers nine times during their work lives.
There are men and women in our community who have led conventional lives that included marriage and children, but who transitioned to homosexual relationships decades later.
“Pediatrics” rejects the idea that social contagion could account for the surge in transgender declarations. Efforts in conservative states to limit hormone replacement, surgery and puberty blockers must be resisted, it says.
American “experts” ignore the experience and research of their counterparts in the rest of the world.
The United Kingdom’s Gender Identity Development Service was shut down in July after regulators expressed concern about hurrying minors to surgery. Medical societies in Australia, Belgium and France are on record as alarmed about this trend to early surgery and hormone treatments.
Everyone deserves respect and understanding. Only a few warrant surgery and drug interventions.
Physicians and counselors should remember the advice of Hippocrates 2,500 years ago: “First, do no harm.”
Doug Gardner was a registered Democrat for 48 years before he transitioned to a registered independent.