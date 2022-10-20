New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has a new book out titled, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.”
While she is being criticized for not revealing her astonishing information in her regular reporting, we are again hearing how Donald Trump nearly destroyed our country with his stupidity and malignant narcissism.
According to Haberman, Trump “laughed off concerns from close aides after he proposed working with the Russians on internet hacking concerns and appalled national security officials when he wanted to tweet out a picture of a secret facility in Iran because he got a kick out of the details in the photo.”
Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey says Haberman’s book shows Trump frequently praising Russia and Putin. His cavalier attitude about dealing with the Russians on his proposal for a joint cyber unit would have effectively let the Russians in on U.S. investigations. It demonstrates his lack of knowledge and understanding of the seriousness of the proposal.
The book may also answer the question of why Trump wanted to take government-owned files to Mar-a-Lago: Trump said he wanted to trade the sensitive documents to the National Archives for the “sensitive” FBI files on the Trump-Russia investigation. According to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, Trump floated the idea of trading the documents to procure other secret documents that he believed showed Russia had not helped him get elected.
Interviews and documents show that Trump spent a year and a half deflecting, delaying and leading his aides to scramble the facts when the National Archives and then the Justice Department demanded the documents. True to Trump’s lifelong pattern, he induced his aides to report what he knew to be untrue, putting his aides in the crosshairs of scrutiny, and leaving his aides vulnerable to legal repercussions — but not himself, of course. It’s been a pattern throughout his life.
A favorite Republican talking point is that crime is soaring. At a Trump rally in Nevada this week, Tommy Tuberville, that Alabama fountain of knowledge who thinks the three branches of government are the House, the Senate, and the president, claimed that crime rates are soaring and most crime is committed by Blacks. But the FBI reports that violent crime, including homicides, was down 5% in President Biden’s first year in office, and the highest crime rates are in “red” states.
Dana Milbank, writing for the Washington Post, reports that non-violent crime rates are 40% higher in Republican-led states. In fact, 52% of non-fatal violent crimes and 56% of rapes and sex crimes are committed by Whites. African Americans were responsible for 29% of non-fatal violent crimes. It is true that the ratio of crime is proportionally high to the percentage of Blacks in the population, but social scientists attribute that to the high rate of poverty in Black communities. And it’s nowhere near the levels Republican ad-makers are claiming.
Contributing to high crime rates, Donald Trump is currently involved in 20 legal cases, seven of which are related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Six are related to financial crimes, and two are related to election interference. Eleven members of the U.S. House are suing Trump and his Republican followers, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, for conspiring to incite the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Two Capitol police officers are suing Trump for their injuries resulting from the Capitol riot.
Manhattan prosecutors are proceeding with a criminal investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization for underreporting property values to reduce their tax liability. New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating Trump and the Trump Organization for financial and tax fraud. The Trump Organization is already under indictment. Trump likely will come next. Westchester County, New York, is also investigating Trump’s golf course for underreporting property values to reduce its tax liability.
Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine is accusing Trump’s inauguration committee, managed by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, of making improper payments to Trump’s DC hotel. The grift started day one.
Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, is suing her uncle for defrauding her out of her inheritance from her grandfather. Investors in bogus business opportunities Trump touted while on “The Celebrity Apprentice” are preparing a class-action suit because Trump did not reveal that he was a paid spokesperson for the businesses. Trump used his notoriety to persuade them to invest in fraudulent business opportunities.
In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump for election interference. Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Trump retaliated against him for his testimony in Trump’s first impeachment trial. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is suing Trump for retaliation he has suffered for writing a book about Trump’s criminal business transactions.
Under the Espionage Act, removing sensitive documents from the White House and taking them to your private residence is a crime. Will Trump be indicted?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.