Sometimes, by looking back on things that were said and done in the past, we can get a better sense of how we should look at things as they are being done in the present.
For example, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September of 2017, then President Trump delivered a very powerful message about the mission of our country, that we might be wise to consider today.
Let’s just highlight, word for word, some of his comments. On North Korea, he was firm and resolute when he said, “The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to defeat North Korea.” And then he said, “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”
President Trump was, as you know, criticized by some for using the term “Rocket Man,” but it accurately described what Kim was doing at that time with his constant launching of rockets over Japan and other parts of the world.
On Venezuela, Trump drew applause when he said, “The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that it has been implemented at all.” He then said, “Socialism and communism always lead to anguish, devastation, and failure.”
On Iran, he declared that the Iran Nuclear Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States had ever entered into. Standing before this world body, he described Iran as a “reckless regime which speaks openly about mass murder, vowing death to America, destruction of Israel, and ruin for many nations and leaders in this very room.”
He said, “The Iranian government turned a wealthy country, with a rich history and culture, into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos, and which uses its resources and oil profits to fund Hezbollah and other terrorists who kill innocent Muslims, and attack their peaceful Arab and Israeli neighbors.”
Here is another brief excerpt from President Trump’s remarks during that speech: “Strong sovereign nations let their people take ownership of their future and control over their own destiny. Strong sovereign nations allow individuals to flourish in the fullness of life intended by God.”
Trump then spoke eloquently about America, saying, “In America, we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to see.”
He continued, “We are celebrating the anniversary of our beloved Constitution, a timeless document which has been the foundation of peace, prosperity and freedom for Americans, and for countless millions around the world whose own countries have found inspiration in its respect for human nature, human dignity, and the rule of law. The greatest words in the U.S. Constitution are its first words, ‘We the people.’ Generations of Americans have sacrificed to maintain the promise of those words. In America, the people govern, the people rule, and the people are sovereign.”
Trump then closed his remarks with this declaration: “I was elected, not to take power, but to give power to the American people, where it belongs!”
When I happened to run across this speech that was given by President Trump five years ago during his first year as president, I felt that the message he delivered that day was a message we need to hear again, especially today. Amen!
Now to close on a humorous note:
A guy named Jim was pulled over by the police. “Step out of the car,” said the policeman. “I am going to need you to take a breathalyzer.”
“I can’t,” Jim replied. “I have very bad asthma, and that could set off an attack.”
“OK,” said the officer. “Then you are going to have to take a blood test.”
“Can’t do that either,” Jim replied. “I am a hemophiliac, and if a wound is opened, I won’t stop bleeding and I could bleed to death.”
“OK,” the cop answered. “Then I will need a urine sample.”
“Sorry,” said Jim. “I also have diabetes, and that could push my sugar count really low.”
“Fine,” said the officer. “So just come on out and walk a straight line for me.”
“I can’t do that either,” Jim responded.
“Why not?” asked the officer.
“Because I’m completely drunk,” Jim replied. “I could go to jail!”
Reece Gardner, a resident of Kinston, hosts “The Reece Gardner Hour” TV show and is the brother of the late Rick Gardner, a three-term Elizabeth City mayor.