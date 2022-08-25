Four-hundred forty. That’s how many times Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment in his deposition in New York, where the attorney general is delving into his business practices. Four-hundred forty times.
Trump once said only crooks plead the Fifth Amendment. And he was right. As Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for Trump, says, “If he has nothing to hide, why plead the Fifth 440 times?” Some legal experts say he may lose his New York businesses, because New York law allows the attorney general to dissolve businesses that “operate in a persistently fraudulent or illegal manner.”
People up in arms about the search of Trump’s property in Florida need to consider this: the documents were subpoenaed months ago. Trump turned over 15 boxes of documents in June, but did not return all the boxes, which contained classified national security information, including, according to The Washington Post, classified information on our nuclear program and capabilities.
It has now been made public that the FBI found more than 300 classified documents in 12 boxes they took in the search warrant this month. The big question is: What use could those documents be to Trump?
Trump’s Republican cronies first circled the wagons and complained about the FBI’s search, but they declined to divulge the contents of the warrant — until Attorney General Merrick Garland responded that he would ask a magistrate judge to release the warrant. Suddenly they changed their minds and said Trump wanted the warrant made public.
But the warrant says only that the FBI was authorized to search. An attached receipt inventorying the materials the FBI seized included only general information — “Info re: President of France” is one entry; “Various classified/TS/SCI documents was another.” It does not show what evidence the Justice Department gave to the judge to get the warrant. The same magistrate judge is deciding how much information from the sealed affidavit supporting the warrant should be released.
The Trump team absolutely does not want that evidence released, and releasing it might compromise the case, says Garland, so we probably won’t see the background. Trump and his cronies are terrified that the background information used to get the search warrant might reveal things about Trump’s actions that the GOP does not want known. Trump says it is a witch hunt, but the GOP fears it is not.
Garland also expressed some thoughts to the rabble trying to stir up violence. First, Garland says, know that the search warrant was granted by a federal magistrate judge. He also said the Department of Justice does not take search warrants lightly. They require significant evidence of criminality before they approach the courts with a request for a warrant. Lastly, he wanted people to know that FBI agents are professional, dedicated public servants doing sometimes difficult jobs at risk to themselves, and they do it in service to our democracy. He reminded us that the FBI are the good guys.
For his part, Trump has defended having the documents the FBI seized from the basement of his home.
“Number one, it was all declassified,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. “They didn’t need to seize anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted it without breaking in to Mar-a-Lago. It was in secure storage.”
In fact, the materials were not declassified. If a document is declassified, It is stamped, “declassified.” None of the 300 classified documents were stamped, and they were not in a sufficiently secure room. Moreover, the National Archives did ask for these documents —repeatedly. Trump let them take some documents in June, but after reviewing them, the National Archives knew more were still missing.
According to The New York Times, investigators determined, after interviewing several people in Trump’s circle, that there were still presidential records that had not been turned over. This, despite a Trump lawyer signing a statement in June saying “to the best of her knowledge, all classified material that was there (at Mar-A-Lago) had been returned.”
On June 22, the Justice Department subpoenaed the Trump Organization to obtain surveillance footage of the hallway outside a storage room at Mar-a-Lago. What DOJ investigators saw on the footage alarmed them. “It revealed people moving boxes in and out, and in some cases, appearing to change the containers some documents were held in,” The Times reported. It’s that combination of witness testimony and security footage that motivated the Justice Department to draft its request for a search warrant, according to The Times.
In a 2018 case, then President Trump issued a presidential proclamation that said a “mere presidential proclamation is insufficient to formally declassify docs.”