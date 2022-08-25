Four-hundred forty. That’s how many times Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment in his deposition in New York, where the attorney general is delving into his business practices. Four-hundred forty times.

Trump once said only crooks plead the Fifth Amendment. And he was right. As Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for Trump, says, “If he has nothing to hide, why plead the Fifth 440 times?” Some legal experts say he may lose his New York businesses, because New York law allows the attorney general to dissolve businesses that “operate in a persistently fraudulent or illegal manner.”