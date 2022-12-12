With Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia’s Senate seat run-off, we now have the final score for Trump-backed senatorial candidates: two wins, five losses. Ted Budd, an excellent choice who should have won in a landslide, barely squeaked by in North Carolina, and J.D. Vance romped in deep-red Ohio. But what had been red wave optimism for the other five turned to disbelief.

The five who lost (Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Paul Laxalt in Nevada, Blake Masters in Arizona, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Walker) had two things in common: they all ran against eminently beatable Democrats, and all were linked to the ex-president, proving once again that animus toward Trump was the decisive factor in the midterm election, as it had been in the 2020 presidential election. Not that Trump admitted as much — or ever will.