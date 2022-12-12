...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
With Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia’s Senate seat run-off, we now have the final score for Trump-backed senatorial candidates: two wins, five losses. Ted Budd, an excellent choice who should have won in a landslide, barely squeaked by in North Carolina, and J.D. Vance romped in deep-red Ohio. But what had been red wave optimism for the other five turned to disbelief.
The five who lost (Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Paul Laxalt in Nevada, Blake Masters in Arizona, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Walker) had two things in common: they all ran against eminently beatable Democrats, and all were linked to the ex-president, proving once again that animus toward Trump was the decisive factor in the midterm election, as it had been in the 2020 presidential election. Not that Trump admitted as much — or ever will.
As servility to his mantra waned, Trump found another way to return to the spotlight. No sooner had Elon Musk released the first batch of “Twitter files” showing Twitter executives’ decision to deny access to the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election, Trump screamed MASSIVE FRAUD and demanded a declaration that he was the rightful winner, or that a new election must be called.
Then Trump put both feet in his mouth by adding that a fraud of this magnitude called for a “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Even his staunchest supporters knew he had gone too far: our Constitution is too sacred to be subject to termination in order to change the outcome of an election.
Has Trump forgotten his presidential oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution? Or does he think the oath expired at the end of his presidency? I’m sorry, Mr. Trump, but unlike your presidency, the Constitution does not have a use by date.
Democrats, of course, love it. And they applaud the declaration of his candidacy for the 2024 elections. As long as Trump’s ego sucks all the air out of the GOP, there’s no way the Dems can lose. Even Joe Biden.
On another subject, I would like to devote the remainder of this post’s allotted space to register my protest of the Dec. 8th prisoner exchange of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Griner was arrested for a minor drug offense as she entered Russia four months ago, while Bout, nicknamed “The Merchant of Death,” has served 11 years of a 17- year prison sentence for international arms dealing.
I don’t begrudge the success of the negotiators, in spite of the obvious Russian coup in getting Bout for Griner. But there is a lot more to this story that is being overlooked by the media.
For years, the U.S. has been trying to obtain the release of Paul Whelan, an American businessman who was arrested in Russia on suspicion of being a spy. The Russians never proved their accusation, which Whelan has said is completely false. Nevertheless, Whelan has been rotting in prison for four years.
Here’s how I read this. U.S. negotiators were trying to get the release of both Griner and Whelan in exchange for the far more valuable Bout. But, seeing an opportunity to pull one over on Biden, the Russians effectively said something like, “We agree to taking Bout, but in exchange you only get to pick one American.”
Fully aware of Biden’s predilection for identity politics, the Russians knew he would pick Griner, a Black, lesbian sports figure. Whelan, the former U.S. Marine, will have to wait.
I’m glad that Brittney is home safe. But we all know who got rolled: the man in the Oval Office taking a bow.