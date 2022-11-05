There are three kinds of lies: social lies, damnable lies and political claims. The race for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina has been particularly plagued by misleading claims.
For example, the Republicans have run two attack ads against Democratic candidate Cherie Beasley that stretch the truth to the breaking point. The first ad alleges that as the Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, Beasley “vacated” a man’s death sentence, and that she “threw out” a man’s indictment for a sexual offense against a 7-year-old girl.
In the first case, a Superior Court judge had commuted the defendant’s death sentence to life in prison based on the 2009 N.C. Racial Justice Act. After repeal of the law in 2013, there was an attempt to reverse the commutation. The N.C. Supreme Court held that reinstating the death penalty would violate the man’s protection from double jeopardy.
And the indictment for the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl failed to include the victim’s name as required by state law. But by the time the N.C. Supreme Court had vacated the indictment, the defendant had already served nearly four years of his sentence, so the DA elected not to reindict and retry him.
Several TV stations refused to air a second attack ad because it is very misleading. It alleges that Beasley overturned the conviction of a man for soliciting sex online from a minor male, and that she had “set free” a child pornography producer.
The ad only tells part of the story. In the case of the man soliciting sex online, the “minor” was actually a police officer, but the trial judge refused to instruct the jury to consider an entrapment defense.
An appeals court ruled the trial judge had erred in the jury instructions, and the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the appeals court ruling that the defendant was entitled to a new trial. But by the time the case had reached the state Supreme Court, the defendant had already been released from prison after serving his sentence.
The second claim was that Beasley had set free a child pornographer. The defendant’s girlfriend had found a topless picture of her 9-year-old sleeping granddaughter on a flash drive she had taken out of his briefcase. She turned the flash drive over to authorities, who found other child porn pictures on the device.
An appeals court found that the warrantless search of the defendant’s flash driver was illegal, and by an 8-to-1 majority, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the appeals court ruling. However, the ruling did not immediately set the offender free. The defendant began serving his sentence in November 2016, the ruling was issued in August 2019, but the offender was not released until December 2021.
Beasley’s campaign has also run misleading ads. One ad alleges that Republican candidate Ted Budd “helped write legislation to outlaw abortions nationwide with no exceptions for rape or incest.”
Budd and 40 other House members did co-sponsor a bill that would ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat with an exception for saving the life of the mother, but without exceptions for rape or incest. However, the bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Mike Kelly, R-Pa., who has stated that Budd did not help write it. And the bill has no chance of becoming law.
Voters should consider information from a variety of sources, such as this newspaper, before making up their minds.
Reminder: Today is the last day of early voting for Tuesday’s mid-term election, and polls are open on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Contact your county board of elections for polling places.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter registered in Pasquotank County.