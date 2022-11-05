There are three kinds of lies: social lies, damnable lies and political claims. The race for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina has been particularly plagued by misleading claims.

For example, the Republicans have run two attack ads against Democratic candidate Cherie Beasley that stretch the truth to the breaking point. The first ad alleges that as the Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, Beasley “vacated” a man’s death sentence, and that she “threw out” a man’s indictment for a sexual offense against a 7-year-old girl.