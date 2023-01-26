...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: Ukraine's fight for freedom not place to cut
The crisis over raising the nation’s debt limit is upon us again. While we may be able to trim some pork from our federal budget — and we must raise taxes on the 34 richest American corporations that paid no taxes in 2018 following former President Trump’s disastrous tax cut for the rich — we must remain united with Ukraine.
“We are united — Ukraine, America and the whole free world,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He describes free nations helping provide weaponry to Ukraine as “an investment in global security and democracy.” Indeed, it is.
With European nationalists winning elections this year in Italy, Hungary and Poland, it is critical that democracies unite against oppressive authoritarianism. It strengthens our democracy to strengthen Ukraine’s.
Some people, mainly Republicans, say we should not be giving support to Ukraine. But it’s a far better use of our resources than further filling the pockets of gluttonous corporations led by hideously overpaid CEOs who have used the pandemic to increase prices two-and three-fold.
It’s past time for these corporations to replenish our federal treasury so that we can offer humanitarian and military aid to deserving peoples and countries. Ukraine is not asking us to send men — they are proud that their own people are willing to fight, whatever deprivation Russian dictator Vladimir Putin inflicts on them.
But the Ukrainian people are suffering without heat, in the dead of winter, without sufficient food and clean water. If we don’t help them, Goliath might destroy David, and much of the world will once again fear the oppressive thumb of Russia. The Ukrainians are exposing the truth of Russian “might,” which is: Russia is far weaker than anyone thought. We now know that Russia can’t fight a war with its own soldiers — Putin is having to use mercenaries and prisoners to fight his war.
Most members of Congress cheered as Zelenskyy spoke in the House Chamber last month, giving him multiple standing ovations. But we witnessed deplorable behavior from U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan and Tim Burchett, who remained seated. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., didn’t attend.
Soviet media celebrated their behavior. As usual, FOX News made their foolish criticisms, also published by Soviet News, which were primarily reduced to criticizing Zelenskyy’s attire. The Putin-admirers in our own country aid his invasion and genocide.
As Ukraine fights valiantly against the Russian invaders, I am puzzled by those in our own country who ask, “Why should we get involved?” Fareed Zakaria, writing for The Washington Post, answered this way: “The West must do more (for Ukraine). Moscow’s strategy in the south and east of Ukraine could well succeed. If it does, Russia will have turned Ukraine into an economically crippled rump state, landlocked and threatened on three sides by Russian military power.” And Putin will not stop there.
Putin is following Hitler’s guide book. He is using hunger, deprivation and cold to conquer Ukraine and it will continue as long as we in the free world let it. We should be aware of the folly of appeasement.
Before World War II, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain sought to appease Hitler by saying the British people shouldn’t be involved in “a quarrel in a faraway country.” He said the Munich Agreement, which allowed Hitler to annex a western part of Czechoslovakia, was a declaration of “peace with honor.”
Winston Churchill confronted Chamberlain declaring, “You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor and you will have war.” The conquering of small nations and the bombing of England came next.
President Roosevelt didn‘t believe the duplicitous claims of Hitler, but just as we have today with a hostile Republican party, his freedom to act was severely curtailed by an isolationist Congress.
The similarities today between Hitler and Czechoslovakia and Russia and Ukraine cannot be ignored. Before losing the Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia, fearful of a German invasion, signed a military alliance giving Germany a large section of its territory in exchange for a military pact agreeing not to invade. Germany invaded anyway. If Putin conquers Ukraine, he will begin attacking other states adjoining Russia, and we will have World War III.