The crisis over raising the nation’s debt limit is upon us again. While we may be able to trim some pork from our federal budget — and we must raise taxes on the 34 richest American corporations that paid no taxes in 2018 following former President Trump’s disastrous tax cut for the rich — we must remain united with Ukraine.

“We are united — Ukraine, America and the whole free world,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He describes free nations helping provide weaponry to Ukraine as “an investment in global security and democracy.” Indeed, it is.