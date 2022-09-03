Unaffiliated is the new moderate. Both major political parties have shifted to more extreme positions, leaving those in the center unrepresented by either party.

Republicans seem to be obsessed with the last election. Yes, there were irregularities in the 2020 election, and COVID-19 caused changes in election rules which made it easier to commit vote fraud. But the issues were not significant enough to change the outcome of the election. Besides, we can’t travel back in time to redo the election, so it’s time to look ahead to the next one.