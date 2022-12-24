Proper English is racist according to a statement signed by a fifth of the faculty in the Department of English at East Carolina University. And some faculty members from the U.S. Department of Education agreed with the statement, which is posted on the ECU Writing Center website. (Search for “ECU Linguistic Justice.”)

The statement contends that there is no single correct form of English. An example of alternative English was given: “This mean too that good writin gone look and sound a bit different than some may now expect.” But no business would hire someone who sent a cover letter containing similar grammatical and spelling errors.