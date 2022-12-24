...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Proper English is racist according to a statement signed by a fifth of the faculty in the Department of English at East Carolina University. And some faculty members from the U.S. Department of Education agreed with the statement, which is posted on the ECU Writing Center website. (Search for “ECU Linguistic Justice.”)
The statement contends that there is no single correct form of English. An example of alternative English was given: “This mean too that good writin gone look and sound a bit different than some may now expect.” But no business would hire someone who sent a cover letter containing similar grammatical and spelling errors.
In the name of racial equity, these faculty members are abandoning traditional English instruction in favor of the soft bigotry of low expectations. It’s true that the effectiveness of public school instruction has gradually declined over the years such that now over 20% of college students need remedial instruction. And minorities are disproportionately represented in remedial courses. But college instructors shouldn’t just give up on teaching standard English.
Luckily, this region is blessed with three institutes of higher education which still maintain high standards. Young people naturally want to establish their independence by going away to college, but they can get the same or even a better education locally at much lower cost.
College of The Albemarle has four campuses across the region. Besides offering courses which are transferable to universities, COA offers programs ranging from HVAC to cosmetology. It also offers training for first responders, and a 10-week program to become a commercial truck driver. The college’s nursing program is outstanding, with 100% of their recent graduates passing the nurse licensing exam on their first attempt.
And COA’s dual enrollment programs with high schools are very popular. High school students can take college courses while still working toward their high school diplomas. After these students complete their high school degree, they would be well advised to continue their studies at COA to earn an associate degree.
The University of North Carolina System has an articulation agreement with the N.C. Community College System that specifies the courses that will transfer from COA to any of the 16 universities in the UNC system. And a transfer student who has completed an associate in arts or sciences degree will be given credit for the general education requirements at the UNC university. General education is the list of courses that all majors must complete during their first two years at a university.
And Mid-Atlantic Christian University is a private college with an enrollment of about 150 students. It’s accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and offers programs ranging from pre-theology to business administration.
Elizabeth City State University is one of the 16 constituent campuses of the UNC System. It is a “Promise” school, which means it offers $500 in-state full-time tuition per semester. ECSU’s other student fees actually cost more than the tuition, but the total amount is very low when compared to other universities.
ECSU began as a school for teacher preparation, and education majors still make up a significant portion of the graduates. About a fifth of ECSU graduates major in business because managers are needed by every organization from corporations to governments. Their new drone program offers a promising career path, and computer science is also a popular major with good job prospects. And ECSU graduates can go on to advanced studies in education, medicine or law.
Encourage high school graduates to go to local colleges for at least their first two years. They would save money while building a solid educational foundation.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter who lives in Pasquotank County.