Sixty years ago, the principal at Whittier Elementary School in my hometown of Massillon, Ohio, convened an all-hands faculty meeting to address the crisis of chewing gum stuck under desks. His successors are dealing with assaults, verbal harassment, 8-year-olds who threaten lawsuits and gun violence.
A teacher in a neighboring county had to have EMTs cut off her wedding ring after she repelled a fire extinguisher hurled by an angry student.
A colleague suffered a concussion in the melee at an area high school that injured 13 faculty and staff.
A second-grade teacher told me she was punched twice in one week by different students.
No wonder there is a teacher shortage.
In Pasquotank, a bus driver and school officials seized an AK-47 pistol and 30-round magazine from a middle school student’s backpack during the 2021-22 school year.
I talked to a bus driver who’s quitting because he is tired of breaking up sexual trysts and dice games at the back of the bus. What really did him in was the mother who got in his face and told him that her daughter would “sit anywhere she damned pleases.”
North Carolina is short 11,297 staff and faculty positions as of the Aug. 19 week, according to the NC School Superintendent’s Association. The NC Public School Forum reported that 7,115 teachers (out of 94,672) left the profession in 2018-19. It got worse the next year. Last year, two-thirds of surveyed systems reported teacher shortages.
Teachers are in short supply everywhere. Nationally, educators cite low pay, COVID stress, burnout and the politicization of teaching in some jurisdictions as reasons they have left the profession. What I hear from teachers I know is that they are weary of disrespect and even violence from students and their parents.
I ask retired teachers this time of year if they miss the classroom. They roll their eyes and say, “no.” Sometimes, “Hell, no.”
We should all be concerned about the exodus of teachers from traditional public schools, along with students fleeing to charter schools, private schools and homeschooling. Money alone will not solve the problems.
The violence and disrespect do not end at the schoolhouse door either. Selim Bassoul, the CEO of Six Flags, told analysts this month that the company’s parks have become “cheap daycare centers for teenagers.” Teenagers are fighting with each other and drawing park patrons into the violence. Three were shot at an Illinois park the week Bassoul made his remarks. Six more were shot in July at a Texas park. Bassoul is raising prices to attract a more family-oriented clientele.
School boards cannot raise prices to keep troublemakers out. So, they are trying a variety of strategies to keep teachers in.
Florida is working on a rule that qualifying military veterans with no college could get temporary, five-year teaching licenses. Arizona is letting college students begin teaching in classrooms.
Texas is buying billboards in other states to entice educators to relocate.
In Austin, a private company called Proximity Learning, streams certified teachers into classrooms in 158 districts across the country. Tarheel teachers who have quit the classroom, but still possess a license, can work for Proximity online outside the state.
“Five years ago, we were a Band-Aid,” Proximity Chief Executive Evan Erdberg told the Wall Street Journal. “Now we’re the long-term strategy.”
To find and retain teachers to labor in the current environment will take a radically different approach than sending the chief personnel officer to recruit at the local education college.
The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy screen their employees in a highly competitive manner for 20 to 30 years before they retire. These retired vets have valuable skills they could bring to the classroom. We have a lot of these folks around here.
Warren Buffett could not teach ninth-grade business or Bill Gates middle school coding because they lack a teaching certificate. Perhaps we should change our thinking about that.
Figuring this out is important to the majority of children who want to learn.
Doug Gardner got detention for talking in study hall.