Sixty years ago, the principal at Whittier Elementary School in my hometown of Massillon, Ohio, convened an all-hands faculty meeting to address the crisis of chewing gum stuck under desks. His successors are dealing with assaults, verbal harassment, 8-year-olds who threaten lawsuits and gun violence.

A teacher in a neighboring county had to have EMTs cut off her wedding ring after she repelled a fire extinguisher hurled by an angry student.