Sometimes, teachers learn from their own lessons.

It was in April 2019, while teaching an English class at J.P. Knapp Early College High School in Currituck County, that I discovered a man had been lynched in Camden County — the only documented lynching in Camden and its surrounding counties. Joe Barco, an 18-year-old Black man, was lynched by a mob on Oct. 1, 1892 — just one day after his arrest — for the alleged rape and murder of white 19-year-old Maggie Sanderlin in Shiloh. The mob mutilated Barco, hung him from a tree and riddled his body with bullets.