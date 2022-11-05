It was in April 2019, while teaching an English class at J.P. Knapp Early College High School in Currituck County, that I discovered a man had been lynched in Camden County — the only documented lynching in Camden and its surrounding counties. Joe Barco, an 18-year-old Black man, was lynched by a mob on Oct. 1, 1892 — just one day after his arrest — for the alleged rape and murder of white 19-year-old Maggie Sanderlin in Shiloh. The mob mutilated Barco, hung him from a tree and riddled his body with bullets.
For several years, I had taught students about America’s horrible history of racially motivated lynchings while reading the novels, “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “A Lesson Before Dying.” Finding a documented lynching that occurred only miles from my classroom made the topic much more relevant.
In class, students read and compared newspaper accounts of the Barco lynching, identifying factual discrepancies, and noting the obvious bias against the Black suspect. We talked about why Blacks were killed extrajudicially in the Jim Crow South, how lynching was used as a tool of racial intimidation.
My students also discussed how America’s lynching past might be related to our present, such as the disproportionate incarceration of Black men and the high rate of police killing of Black suspects.
After that lesson, my school colleague, Dr. Donna Corbo, and I began investigating the Barco lynching. Looking at the evidence, we discovered that serious questions remain whether Barco was guilty. We are still researching the murders of the two Camden teenagers 130 years ago.
As a teacher, though, I learned that tenth-grade students can handle studying the “negative” or the “ugly side” of American history. Students are much more mature and thoughtful than many adults realize. All my mostly white students were respectful in the classroom during the lesson. I gave students the option to leave class if they were upset or offended. Only one left. In 2019, my principal required me to send consent forms home to parents, telling them the subject of my lesson. No parent returned a form or called to tell me they didn’t want their child sitting in that class.
But I’m not sure the reaction would be the same today. In the last year or so, there have been campaigns by parents and politicians to severely restrict educators in what they teach, especially the “ugly” about slavery, racism and so-called “critical race theory,” or CRT.
Brian Forehand, a retired Camden history teacher and county historian who helped us in our Barco research, admitted he didn’t know what CRT was until it was reported in the news. Neither did I, nor do I know of anyone teaching CRT. Forehand made the cogent point for all history teachers: if students don’t know what went wrong in our history, how will they, as citizens and voters, know how to make it right in the future?
Students need to learn how to think critically, they need to base their opinions and decisions on factual evidence. This aspect of public education is vital to our democracy, and is an investment for everyone, not just the parents of students.
Students should indeed learn the strides our country has made toward ending racism, but they should also understand our legacy of racial violence. Elizabeth City State University history professor Glenn Bowman says the lynching of Barco was obviously a heinous crime, but “we have come a long way since then.” We can’t blame ourselves for the sins and mistakes of our ancestors, but we can learn from them.
When asked, my students agreed that blind love can be destructive in relationships, that it is better to recognize faults and try to help loved ones. They also agreed blind love of our country can be just as destructive.
It’s a lesson we should all learn.
Chuck Martin is a retired high school English and history teacher and a former journalist who lives in Elizabeth City.
Editor’s note:Read about the lynching of Joe Barco in the Oct. 14th and 17th editions of The Daily Advance. To share information about the murder of Maggie Sanderlin or lynching of Barco: joebarcolynching@gmail.com.