As the Trump classified documents seizure scandal was picked up by international news agencies, Russia 1 host and Vladimir Putin mouthpiece Evgeny Popov said, “If there are any important documents on the newest nuclear weapons developed by the U.S., they’ve been studying them in Moscow for a while.”

Last week’s FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach retrieved classified secret and top-secret documents, which according to the Washington Post, contained information on the U.S. nuclear weapons program. The search confirms that Trump may have violated the Espionage Act, which is punishable by 10 years in prison, and other crimes of obstruction which carry penalties of up to 20 years. The FBI has been working with Trump and his lawyers for more than a year to get the documents returned. That makes their discovery especially damning.