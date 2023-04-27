...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: We remove corrupt judges. Corrupt justices should be, too
We’ve always had authoritarian groupies in our politics, but they’ve never been more than about a 20% minority. How, then, have we wound up with authoritarians taking over an entire political party and our U.S. Supreme Court?
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni support not just Trump’s authoritarian streak but apparently also his attempt to overthrow our democracy. Justice Thomas was the only member of the Supreme Court to vote against requiring Donald Trump to turn over records to the January 6 Committee.
Ginni Thomas actively worked to overturn the election, even encouraging states to reject their states’ legal votes and award the Electoral College vote to Trump. Despite his wife’s participation in the effort to overturn the election, Thomas refused to recuse himself from any matters coming before the court that involved Trump’s election challenges. Bill Blum, writing for the Independent Media Institute, says the problem with Clarence Thomas is not just that he is morally bankrupt. He has told his law clerks that it is his deliberate intention to “make the lives of liberals miserable.”
Now we know that the Thomases’ promotion of authoritarians is not limited to Trump. For decades this couple has taken millions of dollars worth of gifts in the form of lavish vacations from a Texas billionaire — a major funder of Republican politicians by the name of Harlan Crow. Crow sits on the board of the American Enterprise Institute, a strident right-wing propaganda outfit that has a long record of producing amicus briefs in pending Supreme Court cases. Crow gave Ginni Thomas $500,000 to start her own rightwing advocacy group.
ProPublica reported that the Thomases took a 2019 trip to Indonesia on Crow’s Bombardier Global 5000 jet, followed by a nine-day island-hopping cruise aboard Crow’s super yacht. ProPublica valued the trip at more than $500,000. ProPublica further reported that the Thomases have been taking luxury vacations paid for by Crow for more than 20 years.
Justice Thomas has said that he didn’t report the value of those vacations because Crow is his oldest and dearest friend, and the trips were just a friend’s hospitality. It’s interesting to note that Crow never met Thomas until Thomas was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to the court.
A week after their reports about Thomas’ expensive trips, ProPublica reported that Crow paid Thomas $133,000 for the house where Thomas’ mother lived in Georgia, in 2014. Thomas did not report the transaction, as required by law for any real estate transaction over $1,000, and his mother continued to live in the home until at least 2020.
Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel at CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington) said of this: “You have to wonder if this was an effort to put cash in their (the Thomases’) pockets. When a Justice’s lifestyle is being subsidized by the rich and famous, it absolutely corrodes public trust.” Slate journalist Mark Joseph Stern said that Thomas not reporting the trips made no sense, but buying his mother’s house was even worse. “How is a covert real estate deal that enriched Thomas ‘hospitality’? This is pretty brazen.”
Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs for Stand Up America, said the recent ProPublica report offers clear evidence that Justice Thomas’ vote on the Supreme Court is bought and paid for by Crow.
Crow is not, as Thomas claims, his “dearest friend so much as his corrupt benefactor,” said Edkins. “Thomas is unfit to serve on any court, let alone the Supreme Court. Failing to hold Thomas accountable would be a dereliction of duty by federal lawmakers.” Demand Justice released polling data showing that 70% of Americans would support a federal investigation into alleged ethics violations of Supreme Court justices.
But this is not Thomas’ first ethical violation. In 2011, Common Cause and other watchdog groups forced Thomas to amend 13 years of disclosures for failing to report his wife Ginni’s income totaling $686,000 from the Heritage Foundation, Hillsdale College and other employers. She was paid more than $1.6 million from the House Republican Leadership Foundation. Thomas said he simply checked the wrong boxes. Thirteen times?
In 2021 and again in 2022, Thomas failed to recuse himself in cases involving the January 6 insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, in spite of his wife’s role as an organizer of the “Stop the Steal” campaign. That’s a flagrant violation of judicial ethics. Did Thomas think no one would notice? Or that the law doesn’t apply to him? Does he care?
A corrupted judge further poisons an already blemished Supreme Court. Confidence in our federal judiciary cannot be assured with a corrupted Supreme Court justice. Clarence Thomas should be impeached and removed.