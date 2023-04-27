We’ve always had authoritarian groupies in our politics, but they’ve never been more than about a 20% minority. How, then, have we wound up with authoritarians taking over an entire political party and our U.S. Supreme Court?

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni support not just Trump’s authoritarian streak but apparently also his attempt to overthrow our democracy. Justice Thomas was the only member of the Supreme Court to vote against requiring Donald Trump to turn over records to the January 6 Committee.