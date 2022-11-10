What is the takeaway from Tuesday’s mid-term election? Candidate quality matters. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican from Georgia, said, “Trump is in the rear view mirror.” The American public defeated chaos and extremism.

We talk about high gas prices and high grocery bills and we want to find our way out. But Republicans don’t have the answer. They have been responsible for 13 of the last 17 recessions, and policies left from the previous administration are largely to blame now. Inflation is worldwide, and it’s being fed by multiple causes, principally corporate greed, but also by continuing undersupplies of goods and slowdowns in transportation. Former President Trump’s support of big business, his reductions in tax liability for big corporations and his uncaring attitude toward the average American has led to our high gas prices.