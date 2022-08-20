September marks 50 years since the Club of Rome brought its Doomsday Machine to the little South Carolina town of Lancaster where I began my journalism career.

The “Club” was founded by Italian industrialist Aurelia Peccie in 1965 to investigate problems of global significance. Its first report, the “Limits of Growth,” was published in 1972 as I finished college. The popular volume predicted civilizational collapse around 2040 due to resource depletion and overpopulation.