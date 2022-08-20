September marks 50 years since the Club of Rome brought its Doomsday Machine to the little South Carolina town of Lancaster where I began my journalism career.
The “Club” was founded by Italian industrialist Aurelia Peccie in 1965 to investigate problems of global significance. Its first report, the “Limits of Growth,” was published in 1972 as I finished college. The popular volume predicted civilizational collapse around 2040 due to resource depletion and overpopulation.
The Club’s “Doomsday Machine,” produced by Massachusetts Institute of Technology computer professor James Forrester, was designed to show ordinary people how the interaction of population growth, agricultural production, nonrenewable resource depletion, industrial output and pollution would lead inevitably to a dark end.
The machine was set up in the Lancaster County Superior Courtroom. Various local notables, including the mayor, county commissioners, local professors and impressionable journalists, were invited to try our hand saving the planet by manipulating the input dials as a clock ticked toward extinction.
You guessed it: we all looked like Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance in that “I Love Lucy” adventure, “Job Switching,” better known as the chocolate factory episode. As the conveyor belt sped up, Lucy and Ethel grew increasingly frantic, stuffing chocolates into their mouths and pockets.
I think the lead I wrote on that front-page story said something like, “We’re doomed, according to MIT and the Club of Rome.” My editor ran an appropriately fear-mongering headline in 32-point boldface for the piece.
Five decades on, time has not been especially kind to the apocalyptic, alarmist predictions from 1972. The assumptions loaded into the Doomsday Machine by MIT were the consensus of scientists at the time.
Natural gas would run out in 30 years (2002). Oil would be used up in 100 years. Population would mushroom to 13 billion starving souls. Food supplies would collapse under a dark cloud of pollution.
Instead, natural gas is abundant and offers a relatively clean bridge to a greener future. Proven reserves of oil have almost doubled in 50 years. Fertility is in decline around the world, producing the prospect of labor shortages among older populations. Malnourishment has been cut by more than half from 35 percent of the population to 16 percent.
The Club has not gone extinct. It has chapters in 30 nations now, including its U.S. office in Houston, the American mecca of fossil fuels.
Club of Rome goals have attained near religious adherence among many Americans: complete phasing out of fossil fuels, family planning to limit population growth and wealth redistribution such that the affluent 10 percent receives no more than 40 percent of all income.
What Peccie, Forrester and today’s doomsayers forget is human resourcefulness and adaptability.
No one in industry, academia or the government imagined hydraulic fracturing (fracking) or sideways drilling to extract more oil in 1972. At the dawn of the 20th century, an estimated 3 million people died of indoor pollution. Mortality from this problem is in sharp decline because of the widespread availability of electricity.
Barely one percent of Americans are actively engaged in farming, but they produce enough food for 330 other countrymen, create an obesity problem and still export billions of dollars of foodstuffs. Pesticides kill about 20 Americans a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The biggest problem facing mankind is poverty. Being poor shortens lives, short circuits education and makes people sick. The solution is economic growth.
When incomes go up, people get more education, have fewer babies, are more likely to recycle and can pay for expensive renewable sources of energy. China has lifted 680 million people out of rural poverty, but each generation is 40 percent smaller than the previous because of three decades devoted to a single child policy. This raises the probability that the world’s most populous nation will be smaller by 2100 than it is today.
Pessimists have been predicting global catastrophe for centuries. Sir Isaac Newton in 1704 forecast The End in 2010 using passages from Revelations. He was as wrong as the Club of Rome and its doomsday machine 300 years later.