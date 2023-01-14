...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Lula Barnes rolled into our life one Friday afternoon in front of Walmart.
Diana and I were about to finish a one-hour stint ringing the bell with our Rotary Club for the Salvation Army. Lula rolled out of the store on one of those electric carts used by folks who have a tough time walking. She was laden with several bags of groceries.
“Now I need to get back to Edenton,” she announced to no one in particular.
I told her she could be home for the 11 p.m. news riding the battery-powered vehicle.
“Can you give me a ride?” she asked me.
“You talking to me?” I replied in my best Robert De Niro fashion.
Diana leaned over and said maybe this was a Godwink. Her intuition has kept us together for 50 years.
We exchanged pleasantries with attorneys Hood Ellis and Johny Hallow, who replaced us, and went to get the car.
I wondered aloud if we were headed to a carjacking. Lula’s address was not far from the College of The Albemarle campus, a precinct under the especially watchful eye of Edenton’s police department, I added.
“I think we’re supposed to do this,” Diana said.
Soon we were headed down U.S. Highway 17 to Edenton with Lula and her groceries in the back seat. We enjoyed a wonderful half-hour conversation about growing up in Edenton, attending John A. Holmes High School and Elizabeth City State University, then taking off for a decades-long career in advertising in Manhattan.
We shared fried chicken recipes and favorite places to eat and shop. Lula offered at least three times to give us cash for gasoline. She told us about her children and her extended family. We never found out exactly why the niece who dropped her at Walmart failed to pick her up.
A son living in Raleigh had bought the small house where she lived. It was next to a church. No carjackers were visible. I was embarrassed I even thought of that.
After one final offer of cash and our instructions to pay it forward to someone who needed it more, we said goodbye, left Lula in her little house and asked her to offer a prayer for us instead.
It wasn’t even 6 p.m. yet, still working hours, as we headed back to Elizabeth City.
Diana’s phone rang. It was another real estate agent with a cash offer to buy a piece of property she had been trying to sell for awhile.
“See? We were supposed to be here,” Diana said.
Less than 72 hours later, I was eating lunch with Hood Ellis at our Rotary meeting. He wanted to know how our trip to Edenton turned out. I shared the story and Diana’s intuition. Ellis said it reminded him of a verse discussed in his Bible class. The gist of it is, “Let God interrupt.”
I agreed and pointed out that we saved $40 on tickets to see the Jae Sinnett Trio at Arts of the Albemarle the same night.
After lunch, Ellis’s law partner, Andrew Howle, oversaw the drawing for the weekly 50-50 raffle. I won. The prize was $23, about what I spent on gas to get to Edenton.
Three days later we were on the way to Raleigh for Christmas. In Rocky Mount the owner of a convenience store comped us a couple cups of coffee, use of the bathroom and a chat, since none of her employees had shown up to work.
As fellow columnist Reggie Ponder recently wrote, sometimes “Slow and not so furious” is better.
Doug Gardner tries to do the right thing in Weeksville.