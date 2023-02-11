Our favorite restaurant was so short-staffed, we served ourselves on paper plates. The food was good because the owner was the chef and he showed up to work.

Diana and I returned from the National Realtors Convention in Florida and stopped at a hotel along I-95. Three other parties waited with us to check in, but no one appeared at the front desk for 10 minutes. The hotel’s sole employee was upstairs fixing a problem in a guest’s room.