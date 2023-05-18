Claude Milot

The surge of illegal migrants at our southern border dominated print and broadcast media the last few weeks. Not much else made it to the front pages of newspapers or became lead stories on cable TV, except for the May 3rd presentation by the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family’s alleged corruption. The revelation showed that more than $10 million of cash was laundered through phony LLCs and then funneled to Biden family members while Joe Biden was vice president.

Scrambling to protect the president, media asked a simple question: Where is the proof of Biden’s payback? If the cash was intended to bribe Biden, name one thing he has done to show he was bought by the Romanians or the Chinese?