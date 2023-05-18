...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The surge of illegal migrants at our southern border dominated print and broadcast media the last few weeks. Not much else made it to the front pages of newspapers or became lead stories on cable TV, except for the May 3rd presentation by the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family’s alleged corruption. The revelation showed that more than $10 million of cash was laundered through phony LLCs and then funneled to Biden family members while Joe Biden was vice president.
Scrambling to protect the president, media asked a simple question: Where is the proof of Biden’s payback? If the cash was intended to bribe Biden, name one thing he has done to show he was bought by the Romanians or the Chinese?
James Comer and his Republican colleagues say the proof is coming from whistleblowers who point to, among other evidence, incriminating documentation withheld by the FBI.
In spite of the extensive proof of money-laundering by the Biden family, the Left’s tactic has been an effective diversion. Comer promises more. We await.
It seems to me that finding concrete proof of payback is nigh impossible; even someone as corrupt as Biden is not foolish enough to leave proof lying around like the classified materials found in his garage. Or maybe he is. We’ll just have to wait and see.
In the meantime, there is plenty to see, not so much in what Biden has done, but in what he has failed to do. A good place to start is with the Chinese spy balloon that did figure 8s over our nuclear installations in North Dakota. What was the president’s real motivation for not shooting it down much earlier? Who was he listening to?
Biden twice insisted that he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan, but subsequently backed off this threat. Why?
Here’s another matter that cries out for an answer. We know that fentanyl and other illegal drugs are responsible for 100,000 overdose deaths among Americans every year. And we know that the raw materials for fentanyl are manufactured in China and shipped to Mexican cartels. Yet, Biden has done nothing to stop this lethal trade. Worse, his open-border policies encourage the cartels to keep smuggling fentanyl to every major city in the United States.
Finally, we need to ask ourselves who benefits the most from Biden’s insane energy policy of ending the production of fossil fuels in this country. Who benefits the most from the all-out transition to renewables if not the Chinese who make 80% of global solar panels and 70% of wind turbines?
Who benefits the most from our transition to electric vehicles if not the Chinese who control the refining of cobalt, nickel, lithium, and rare-earth minerals that go into batteries and give China effective control of 90% of the battery storage market?
At least we will be doing our part to save the planet. But where will the energy come from to power all our electric vehicles if not from the production of fossil fuels that Biden’s policies continue to punish? China, of course, doesn’t have that problem. It imports oil and gas from Russia and supplements that with coal-powered plants that it built at the rate of two plants a week in 2022.
Just one more thing. Is my memory faulty when recalling that when Biden was drawing down our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep gas prices down at the pump, millions of gallons ended up going to China?