What do you do when two government groups are telling you almost exactly the opposite thing? ‘Cause that’s pretty well what’s happening in Elizabeth City these days.
The Local Government Commission, for some months now, has been a predictor of gloom and doom. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell has said our city manager is not qualified, that our city’s Finance Department is lacking leadership and smarts, that our city staff are in the wrong positions, that our politicians meddle in personnel matters and have too much influence inside the workforce. He’s also said we’re not just behind on our annual audits, we haven’t got the nous to get properly up to date, and if we did, we don’t have the smarts or the people to go forward with things like sewer bonds.
The LGC has metaphorically given the city warning shots across the bow at least five times. They advised against hiring Montre Freeman as city manager, saying they didn’t think he was up to the job. They decried the lack of planning in the electrical department, our lack of adherence to city ordinances for late payment of utility bills (and in fact the lack of a good plan for same), and the lack of an overall plan for sewer repair and reconstruction.
On each occasion the LGC hinted that it might take over the city finances while explaining that the state agency really doesn’t have the staff to do it and anyway they didn’t want to. And during the time they’ve been telling us how inefficient we are, they’ve spent considerable effort helping us with our accounting procedures.
But did they take over? No. Folwell wants the city government he’s calling incompetent to ask the LGC to (pretty please?) take it over.
They may be guilty of what some call “Seagull Management.” You fly in, you (execrate) over everything, and then you fly out again.
On the other side we’re being told by our mayor and city manager that this is all politics.
They say that old accounting troubles are being solved and all the deficiencies are being resolved. The manager’s working hard. The accounting department is getting up to date and pretty darn soon there will be a sewer bond we can all get behind. They say it’s all about Mr. Folwell, a Republican, running for governor. (Though it’s hard to see how taking over Elizabeth City’s finances would or would not help his campaign.)
And while this slanging match has been going on, the city has been helped significantly by the N.C. Treasurer’s Office, of which the LGC is a part, and together the city and LGC are making significant strides in getting the city’s accounts up to date.
Even though this kind of “it’s bad/no it ain’t” game between governmental entities casts a pall of doubt on our economic future, our downtown sector is doing well. Yes, the city of Elizabeth City can’t do major financing because of the the LGC’s rules. Yes, there are major infrastructure problems. Yes the police department is understaffed. Yes, we’re not really sure of the kinds or size of bonds we need and we’re going to need a report to find out.
But boy, it seems like downtown parking spaces are hard to come by as are homes to rent or buy. And every couple of weeks a new restaurant or shop seems to open. All are economic indicators that this town and region are not doing bad at all.
And through it all, our town’s financial reports have changed from a boring subtext in a town meeting to a front-page spectator sport. Let’s hope this all gets resolved soon.