What do you do when two government groups are telling you almost exactly the opposite thing? ‘Cause that’s pretty well what’s happening in Elizabeth City these days.

The Local Government Commission, for some months now, has been a predictor of gloom and doom. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell has said our city manager is not qualified, that our city’s Finance Department is lacking leadership and smarts, that our city staff are in the wrong positions, that our politicians meddle in personnel matters and have too much influence inside the workforce. He’s also said we’re not just behind on our annual audits, we haven’t got the nous to get properly up to date, and if we did, we don’t have the smarts or the people to go forward with things like sewer bonds.