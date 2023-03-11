...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The N.C. Department of Transportation is trying to defund itself. The agency recently released its draft Clean Transportation Plan which calls for more electric vehicles to replace conventionally powered vehicles.
But EVs don’t use gasoline, so gas tax collections would plummet, and the principal funding for NCDOT is the state gas tax of $.405 per gallon. EV owners pay an additional $150 per year when registering their cars, but that is about half of the estimated gas taxes which would have been paid by the driver of a conventional car. This is another case of subsidizing the owners of EVs at the expense of other taxpayers.
If NCDOT succeeds with this plan to reduce overall vehicular mileage while also increasing the percentage of cars on the road which are EVs, gas tax revenues will fall precipitously.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, people drastically reduced their driving which led to an enormous shortfall of $300 million in gas tax revenue. NCDOT employees were temporarily furloughed, and many road projects were delayed due to the lack of funding.
Additionally, gas tax revenue for last fiscal year was 3.2% lower than forecast because people drove fewer miles due to high gas prices. This year, 2% of sales tax revenue will be diverted to NCDOT, with 4% going to the agency next year and 6% by 2025, reducing funding available for other budget items.
And if government bureaucrats shut down the oil industry, where would NCDOT get asphalt to pave roads? Currently about 10% of crude oil production is used to make asphalt. And concrete is not an acceptable substitute because the production of concrete releases much more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than asphalt does. Producing each pound of concrete releases 0.93 pounds of CO2, which accounts for about 8% of the total global emissions of greenhouse gasses caused by human activities.
Replacements for concrete have been developed which are less damaging to the environment. Pulverized fuel ash, also known as fly ash, is touted as a cement substitute, but fly ash is a byproduct of coal-burning electric power stations, which are being shut down.
Another substitute is ground granulated blast-furnace slag, which is a byproduct of burning coke (coal) to smelt iron, but coke-burning blast furnaces will be replaced with electric-arc blast furnaces to reduce the release of greenhouse gasses.
Ferrock is another concrete substitute which is made from recycled glass and steel dust, but the supply of these raw materials is limited.
The Inflation Reduction Act provided $5 billion for state grants to install EV charging stations along highways. The federal grants provide 80% of the cost of installing EV chargers with the state providing the other 20% of the cost. The $109 million federal grant to North Carolina will require more than $27 million in state matching funds, so the installation of EV charging stations will divert tens of millions of dollars from road and bridge projects.
The NCDOT Clean Transportation Plan is an aspirational plan rather than an actionable plan because the only section which can be accomplished in the foreseeable future is the installation of EV recharging stations. And even that section of the plan provides no specifics about costs, locations or timing.
The Daily Advance recently published a story about the open house held by the NCDOT in Elizabeth City to present its Clean Transportation Plan and to hear comments about the plan. You can also read the plan and comment on it at publicinput.com/nc-clean-transportation.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.