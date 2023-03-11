The N.C. Department of Transportation is trying to defund itself. The agency recently released its draft Clean Transportation Plan which calls for more electric vehicles to replace conventionally powered vehicles.

But EVs don’t use gasoline, so gas tax collections would plummet, and the principal funding for NCDOT is the state gas tax of $.405 per gallon. EV owners pay an additional $150 per year when registering their cars, but that is about half of the estimated gas taxes which would have been paid by the driver of a conventional car. This is another case of subsidizing the owners of EVs at the expense of other taxpayers.