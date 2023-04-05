U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told followers of former President Donald Trump to “break windows” to protest Trump’s indictment on 30 criminal counts, at least one of which is believed to be a felony.

Almost certainly, Trump was indicted for falsification of business records linked to “Stormygate.” The real outrage, however, is the GOP defense of Trump and his actions, which empowers others to believe their crimes have pure motives. We saw that on Jan. 6, 2021.