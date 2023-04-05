...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog have developed over northeast North Carolina and
southside Hampton Roads this morning. Visibilities are averaging
between one and two miles, but can quickly be reduced to between
one quarter and one half mile at times. Fog is expected to
gradually dissipate just after sunrise this morning, between 8 and
9 am. Be prepared for reduced visibilities over the next several
hours. If you are on the road and encounter fog, slow down and
leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you
Column: With grand jury, Trump finally wins popular vote
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told followers of former President Donald Trump to “break windows” to protest Trump’s indictment on 30 criminal counts, at least one of which is believed to be a felony.
Almost certainly, Trump was indicted for falsification of business records linked to “Stormygate.” The real outrage, however, is the GOP defense of Trump and his actions, which empowers others to believe their crimes have pure motives. We saw that on Jan. 6, 2021.
The indictment of Donald Trump demonstrates that we are a nation of laws. Not even a former president is above the law. But Trump’s statement following the news of the indictment is jarring. He claims, of course, he is a victim of political persecution.
We are living through a turbulent time. Never before in the nearly 250-year-history of our country have we had a president indicted for criminal acts either before, during or after his presidency. Even Richard Nixon had the grace to resign and save the country from the strife of an impeachment.
Not so Donald Trump. He doesn’t care about the country. He only cares about Donald Trump, and he knew the Republican Senate would not vote to convict him when he was impeached.
All his adult life, Trump has cheated everyone who worked for him or did business with him, with no concern for the bankruptcies and business losses of others. He’s defrauded every financial institution that loaned him money, leaving him unable to get loans. He cheated on his taxes for decades, the true extent of which we have yet to learn but which will surely be in the multi-millions of dollars.
“From the time I came down the golden escalator,” he says, he has been the victim of what he calls a “witch hunt.” He calls the Russian interference in the 2016 election, which has been proven, a “witch hunt.” Russia needed to defeat Hillary Clinton because Putin was afraid of her.
Not so Trump, whom Putin described as having “a big ego that needs constant feeding, is mentally unstable and unbalanced.” Putin thought Trump was dumb and easily swayed.
Trump claims Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was “a hoax” but the Mueller Report detailed multiple episodes in which Trump engaged in obstructive conduct. Mueller declined to bring charges against a sitting president, but the report did not exonerate Trump.
Trump was impeached the first time for his attempt to blackmail Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, tying aid to Ukraine to a promise to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his family.
Trump’s second impeachment resulted from his incitement of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Senate voted 57 to 43 to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection, but did not reach the two-thirds majority required by the U.S. Constitution to convict him. The issue of Trump’s culpability for the Jan. 6 insurrection is now being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Trump cited the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as “illegal and unconstitutional,” but the former president’s removal of documents from the White House, many stamped classified or top secret, and his attempts to hide those documents, was illegal, and he faces criminal liability for those actions.
The end is near. The elections of 2020 and 2022 demonstrate that voters are turning away from Republicans who defend Trump’s conduct.
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin says Trump’s indictment is a triumph for justice. Former federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut calls the indictment “long-overdue,” and says, “The way to rid ourselves of a long national nightmare is not to pretend it never happened.” It is to convict Donald Trump.
Ana Navarro, ABC broadcast journalist, says, “Trump finally won the popular vote: the grand jury voted to indict him.”