I walked into a local bank with a fistful of checks to deposit on behalf of a nonprofit where I volunteered as treasurer.
On the way out, I chatted with the branch manager, a friend from the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce, about the bank business.
He said it cost his company $1.60 to put me in front of a live teller to make that deposit. If I would use his ATM outside, he could get the bank’s cost down 75 percent to 40 cents.
Better yet, from management’s point of view, if I would load the bank’s app on my phone, I could make the deposit next time without coming into the bank at all and it would cost only 2 cents.
I observed that no competent, conscientious, affable teller could possibly overcome an 80-to-one cost savings.
“Tell me about it,” he said.
My friend, his tellers, and the bank itself are no longer there.
This incident just three years ago came to mind recently as I read yet another story about corporate management’s struggle to get workers back in the office.
It is rough justice, and maybe even ironic, that the customers that the little bank and lots of other companies have been driving out of their lobbies and businesses are also worker bees with no interest in seeing the boss at the store or office either.
Recently, the company that delivers propane texted me to say that their driver could not find our house. Continental drift has probably displaced our residence about a millimeter west of where it was last year when they successfully delivered the last tankful. This matter deserved my immediate attention, they warned sternly.
It soon became obvious that the company did not want to talk to me as I struggled through their chatbot-staffed voicemail system. Since I am retired, I thought a trip to their office could straighten things out. The local office’s number one “service provided,” is “please, no walk-in traffic at this location.” I instructed the “bot” to have the driver call me for directions on my cell phone next time, using the number they have in my “profile.” Maybe there is no driver. There is no one to talk to. They can’t find me and I cannot find them.
Starbucks opened a store in Manhattan that is devoid of visible baristas. Coffee drinkers use a Starbucks app to order their brews which appear from behind a wicker barrier where the baristas work. Starbucks calls this “frictionless.” Maybe “soulless” would be a better adjective.
Surely COVID terror, over-generous federal and state unemployment benefits, jacked up entitlements and student-debt deferrals, now headed into a third year, spurred the stay-at-home epidemic. But corporate bean counters have done their best to scare customers and workers alike away from offices and retailers.
Starbucks coined the term “clopening.” It describes the employees, usually the most junior, who close the store at night around 11 p.m., but must open the next morning at 5 a.m. The New York Times found some of these folks sleeping on the sidewalk in front of their store. They told reporters that six hours was insufficient time to get home, nap and commute back to work.
Expect more of this.
Frontier Airlines has eliminated all customer service representatives and the associated telephone number. The airline told big investors last month that voice calls are “inefficient and expensive.” Tellingly, the airline said that voice calls leave “an avenue for customer negotiation.”
Workers are telling their employers that commuting into the office is expensive, inefficient, time-consuming, and disruptive of family life.
One analyst observed that with a recession looming it is not a good time for companies to be making it more difficult for customers to do business with them.
“It’s a bad time to be making enemies,” he said.
He might have added that it is bad policy to annoy employees, too.
“Hey, boss, you don’t want to talk to the customers, and I don’t want to be in the office with you either,” American workers are saying.
Doug Gardner will answer your phone calls in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.