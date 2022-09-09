In what may be the most shocking story to come out of the Mar-a-Lago search, officials at U.S. intelligence agencies fear that among the classified information our failed former president stole were details on U.S. human assets working in foreign countries — names, locations, and even the most closely guarded, top-secret information on those operatives. U.S. intelligence officials have worried since 2019 that information may have been leaked, revealing the identity of U.S. sources, while a foolish Trump was schmoozing with dictators.
After Mar-a-Lago, U.S. intelligence agencies have a greater concern: a man who stole a horde of classified documents, who had connections to hostile governments, who had no respect for the U.S. intelligence community, may have allowed “visitors” to his resort to gain access to documents stored insecurely for many months.
We know that persons suspected of being spies from Russia and China were allowed to roam freely in Mar-a-Lago. It can take years to find and recruit reliable sources. It only takes minutes to out those sources. With the close relationships the failed former president sought with the most dangerous dictators in the world — Russia, China, North Korea — we have to take a harder look at the actions of the failed former president.
Why did Trump have these documents? What good could possibly come out of sensitive, top-secret documents being stored at a private home in an unsecured basement? We know the failed former president does not follow the rules, but could he be so stupid as to put our entire country at risk for what appears to be his personal gain? The answer, unfortunately, is “yes.”
A Chinese spy was arrested after she was found with a horde of cameras and other communication devices in a room she rented at Mar-a-Lago. We know a Russian spy was hosted at Mar-a-Lago, and that our failed former president played golf with her. Does he usually golf with just any guest?
Now Trump is trying to provoke domestic terrorism. He maligned FBI agents just doing their jobs, and now he is threatening another attack on the government if he is indicted. His sometime friend, Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., hinted at violent protests if Trump is indicted.
But Trump’s success depends on the illusion of popular support from the terrorists, many of whom are already in jail or under indictment resulting from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Others of their ilk are openly expressing anger at Trump because he led them to believe he had their back, and now they see that he did not. Nor did he ever intend to.
We are also seeing people pull away from Trump as more and more facts come out about the federal laws Trump likely violated. He tried to steal an election. He stole documents. He refused requests to return the documents and he stonewalled subpoenas. Then he whines because they came to search his hotel.
Even his most die-hard supporters are pulling back as accusations of his actions are revealed to clearly fall under the Espionage Act. “Rats are scurrying away from the sinking MAGA ship,” says Ann Coulter. “Trump’s done.” The Republican National Committee has stopped paying Trump’s legal bills, which were costing the party millions.
The failed former president tried to run the country like his personal real estate fiefdom. He was a lawless president and he is a lawless former president. He claims the stolen documents belong to him. They don’t. His lawyers have tried to claim that General Services Administration people packed up his office. But witnesses and the GSA have denied their claim. Witnesses report that Trump personally and furtively supervised the packing behind closed doors, because he knew the documents did not belong to him.
Andrea Marcotti, senior politics writer at Salon, says, “Prosecute Trump — it will lower the heated political temperature.” As Trump said recently, “It’s heating up. The pressure is building.” Indeed it is, Mr. Trump. Indeed it is.