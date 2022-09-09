In what may be the most shocking story to come out of the Mar-a-Lago search, officials at U.S. intelligence agencies fear that among the classified information our failed former president stole were details on U.S. human assets working in foreign countries — names, locations, and even the most closely guarded, top-secret information on those operatives. U.S. intelligence officials have worried since 2019 that information may have been leaked, revealing the identity of U.S. sources, while a foolish Trump was schmoozing with dictators.

After Mar-a-Lago, U.S. intelligence agencies have a greater concern: a man who stole a horde of classified documents, who had connections to hostile governments, who had no respect for the U.S. intelligence community, may have allowed “visitors” to his resort to gain access to documents stored insecurely for many months.