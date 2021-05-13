We hear a lot about “community” these days. More and more we seem to be declared as being part of this community or another by people judging us on nothing other than the basis of appearance, instead of relationship.
It is hard to imagine Martin Luther King Jr. meant, “find how many ways we can separate each of us from another,” when he talked about his dream of people not being judged by external, physical characteristics like color of skin. But every day we hear lectures about which “community” someone belongs to based on anything and everything but character.
Community is defined by Oxford Languages as “a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests and goals.” Nothing about what people look like in that. Yet, our culture is rapidly becoming about assumptions based on nothing other than what we look like.
Our constitutional republic recognized the evil in such assumptions many times and amended our constitution to remedy each of those times.
The 13th Amendment abolished slavery: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
The 15th Amendment guaranteed the right to vote: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude,” which insured the vote for black males.”
Fifty years later the 19th Amendment gave that right to women of any color: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
The 26th Amendment extended the right to those at least age 18: “The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age.”
Our courts and Legislature have also been involved in the remedy of wrong. Segregation lost its legal foothold starting with the Supreme Court decision to end the segregation of schools and then with adoption of the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act. Separate was not considered equal. It was a arduous struggle but made possible by the design of our governing. Now however, it is not uncommon to hear the demand for separation, not as equality but remedy. Not separate and equal, but superior for remedy. How is the wrong of yesterday a remedy for today and tomorrow?
We are a nation whose very foundation establishes a process for correcting inequality based on benign characteristics we are all born with. Freckled persons should not be prevented from the same liberty as a person without freckles.
Recently our community has been involved in tragedy and liberty. The loss of life and the right to exercise protected free speech. It is how we responded that speaks to the definition of community here. And it was exactly as I have known this community to be defined for the over 20 years I have lived here.
When we see need we respond with generosity and relationship. We are neighbors and responding is not determined by whether someone looks the same as we do. Like at Lowe’s when my husband was loading a large amount of construction material. The kind gentleman who was just walking by from his own shopping immediately offered assistance; yet he and my husband were distinctly, physically different. Two neighbors laughing and exchanging kindness.
My neighborhood is very diverse as to physical characteristics, age, gender and life experiences. But every day we are neighbors and respond to needs, tragedy and celebration simply as neighbors.
So our community response to tragedy and liberty recently, with respect and tolerance to one another came as no surprise to me as it may have to those who visited here. Other places in our nation may not understand community as we do, as the definition above describes. We are people who share like values of kindness, safety, opportunity and liberty; we are people who choose relationship. Maybe their community has as its basis similar benign characteristics and therefore many distinctions from others. Maybe that definition is what perpetuates and creates reasons to see others as separated and adversarial.
Here, we are largely just neighbors with varied life experiences and varied characteristics we were born with, who want the same things in life for ourselves and our children. Imperfect, sure. After all, people make different choices, good and bad. But I feel very blessed that what shines through in our definition of community is goodness. May that goodness shine brightly near and far, as a continued beacon of hope.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in civic and political causes.