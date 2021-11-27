On Monday, Nov. 15, Dr. Barnett Berry, research professor and senior director for policy and innovation at the University of South Carolina, shared with the Board of Education for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools a national initiative for Community Schooling.
Berry is no stranger to the Tarheel state. He spent 19 years in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area and served on the National Commission on Teaching and America’s Future, chaired by former Gov. Jim Hunt.
Community Schooling is not a “flavor of the month program” that comes and goes. It is not rocket science. It does, however, challenge us to think more critically about what assets a school community has and how we leverage those assets to better educate and support our children.
Folks, simply put: teachers cannot do it alone. We have known this for years. How many times have you heard things like: “the parents are the problem,” or “teachers and principals are the problem,” or “somebody ‘oughta....” You fill in the blank after the “somebody oughta.”
Ought to do what I ask? In fact we, the community, are the “somebody!” We have to fill in the blanks, we have to decide what to do.
Upon talking with principals in our district this past summer, there is considerable interest in this initiative. Staff at P.W. Moore Elementary are involved in planning this “reimagining” of the school and we will be doing a lot of listening and asking in the coming months.
What does this cost? Mostly it costs time and the will to “do school” differently. Continuing the use of the industrial revolution model of schooling in the 21st century and expecting a different result is unrealistic. We have jobs now that we could not even dream of even 50 years ago.
How many times have we heard we are educating kids for jobs that don’t exist? This requires us, as Dr. Berry likes to say, “to dream big, start small, and learn fast.” Currently, more than 5,000 Community Schools exist in the United States, and not one of them looks exactly like another. They are designed to meet the needs of the children of that particular community and region.
We need to start with examining our assets, not our deficits. When I returned home after a long career in different locales in both of the Carolinas, I noted several assets we sometimes take for granted. In Elizabeth City State University, we have one of the 17 University of North Carolina System campuses in our midst. College of The Albemarle has the largest service area in the North Carolina Community College System. We have Mid-Atlantic Christian University, an institution that did not have university status when I left home over 30 years ago.
We also have one of the most robust Coast Guard Bases in the world, touted for its air and rescue missions. We can enjoy rural life, yet are a short drive from the metropolitan Tidewater area and are a short distance from the renowned Outer Banks. We are situated on the shore of the beautiful Pasquotank River. We have new industries and ongoing revitalization in our downtown area.
Our state and national education systems are fraught with chasing expensive standardized measures that we can predict the outcomes based on poverty levels. Even if our kids scored very well on standardized tests, do they measure things like resilience, adaptability, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, et. al.? No, they don’t. The questions on these tests are still based mainly on factual recall and have nothing to do with collaborative problem solving or predictability for success in life. Working with the community and its resources, we can turn the tide and provide our children and teachers the support they need.
I believe we have the ability to remake our schools to become hubs of community activity and pride. There is already much to be proud of. P.W. Moore bears the name of a prominent educator from ECSU. It and other schools in ECPPS have history to share and stories to write. All it takes is our will and drive to do so.
Dr. Eddie Ingram is interim superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.