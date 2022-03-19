The cost of everything is increasing at the inflation rate of 7.9%, but the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living increase was only 5.9%. That’s because it was based on last year’s inflation rate. And the standard Medicare Part B premium, which is deducted from the benefits of most SS recipients, increased 14.5%.
Inflation hits lower-income households the hardest because they have less discretionary income. When prices increase, they have to choose between buying food or prescriptions.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 17% of the population in North Carolina draws Social Security. The median household income in the state (including social security benefits) is $56,642, but for people 65 or older, the median income is only $41,750.
And local incomes are even less. The median household income for people 65 or older in Pasquotank County is $38,371, but it is only $28,487 in Elizabeth City. Median means the middle amount, so half the households actually have income below the median.
Income taxes also affect Social Security beneficiaries. In 1983, legislation was enacted to tax a portion of social security benefits to shore up the Social Security Trust Fund.
Income taxes are imposed on up to 85% of benefits for single taxpayers with “combined incomes” over $25,000, and for jointly filing taxpayers with total “combined income” over $32,000. Note the marriage penalty in that the joint income threshold is not double the single income amount.
For tax purposes, combined income equals adjusted gross income plus tax-exempt interest and half of Social Security benefits. If the combined income is less than the lower threshold, none of the Social Security benefits are included in taxable income. But if combined income is greater than the lower threshold but less than a second higher threshold, 50% of Social Security benefits are added into taxable income. And if it is above the second threshold, 85% of Social Security benefits must be included in taxable income.
This calculation is complex because the provision was intended to only affect higher-income taxpayers. When the law was enacted, only 8% of Social Security recipients had to include their benefits in taxable income. But the thresholds were not indexed for inflation even though Social Security benefits increase each year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Today 56% of Social Security recipients must include a portion of their benefits in taxable income.
Social Security beneficiaries are being squeezed from every direction. First, the cost-of-living adjustment did not keep up with the current inflation rate. And Medicare Part B premiums increased at a rate even higher than the inflation rate. In addition, cost-of-living increases cause a greater portion of Social Security benefits to be subject to income taxes each year.
Congress should increase the thresholds on the amount of Social Security benefits subject to income taxes to reflect inflation since 1983. Then the thresholds should be indexed to the inflation rate for future years. And combined income thresholds for jointly filing couples should be twice the combined income thresholds for taxpayers filing as single.
Dr. Greg Murphy is our representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. In January, he was appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California. This committee considers all tax and revenue legislation, including Social Security and Medicare.
Go to House.Gov and click on “Representatives” to find the webpages for Rep. Murphy. Then click on “contact” and send him an email expressing your concerns about Social Security.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.