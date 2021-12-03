My wife and I got a wonderful surprise for Thanksgiving.
Our granddaughter (I promised not to use her name here) drove down from Washington to be with us for the holiday.
On Dec. 15, when Congress shuts down for the Christmas season, she will be ending her four-month internship in the office of her congressional district’s representative, after which she will weigh her options in pursuit of a career in politics.
She just loves her job and couldn’t wait to tell us all about her experience in the nation’s capital. And I just loved taking it all in.
Four years ago, when I traveled abroad with her and her mom, my granddaughter was an avid Bernie supporter.
So, one of my first questions was whether or not her views had evolved since then, especially after her experience rubbing elbows with some of the most powerful leaders in Congress. They had — including on Bernie.
But we still disagreed on many issues.
One of the things we did agree on was that the excessive partisanship in Congress is making compromise virtually impossible. Why then, I asked, did all but one Democrat in the House follow Nancy Pelosi like lemmings in voting for the Build Back Better bill opposed by every single Republican?
“It’s all about strategy,” she answered.
Except for extreme progressives, most representatives do not support many of the provisions in the bill. But they know that the Senate will remove the worst ones, preserving those provisions that these representatives do support. If the voters then object to the loss of, say, a new entitlement they wanted, then they could blame Republicans and vote Democrat in the 2022 mid-terms.
It’s a cynical ploy that will not rescue the lemmings intent on going over the cliff next November. And it does absolutely nothing to end the partisanship.
As for Bernie, my granddaughter no longer favors Medicare for all, free college or other extreme socialist policies that would lead to the government control of every aspect of our lives.
But she does support his policies on climate change and the need to end the world’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Although we disagreed on reliable sources of information in the media, we agreed that censorship by Big Tech continues to have a negative impact on free speech. And on and on we went.
Aside from the discussion of policy issues, I really enjoyed listening to my granddaughter’s accounts of her encounters with our lawmakers and especially what we might call “juicy” stuff. Like who is really nice and who isn’t (Pelosi is, Omar is, AOC is not), who is very rough on her staff (Sinema, Klobuchar), or who has very offensive body odor (Ted Cruz).
I must add that the pandemic has been beneficial in at least one way.
It has allowed my granddaughter to complete her senior-year studies remotely, making it possible for her to graduate on schedule next year. That’s something I really look forward to.
And if she returns to Washington to pursue her career, I look forward to more holiday visits —and more “juicy” stuff.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.