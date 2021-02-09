“Mental health experts say there is only one way for America to heal: (Donald) Trump must be impeached and removed from the possibility of ever holding any future office,” says Seth Norrholm, psychiatrist at Emory University School of Medicine. We cannot heal without accountability.
Trump fostered the violence at the Capitol, even telling his rioting followers that he would go with them to stop Congress from certifying the Nov. 3 election. But Trump had no intention of mixing with the crazies. He incited others to do his dirty work. He knew he was inciting insurrection, but he didn’t think he would be held responsible.
His supporters, on the other hand, thought he would protect them. But Trump protects no one but himself. We saw that with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
One wonders how much of the disturbing violence of the attackers at the Capitol Building was a result of post-traumatic stress disorder. Our crippled economy has created widespread anxiety, most prominently in lower socioeconomic groups, where many of these violent white supremacists were spawned.
Trump brought a circus of crooks and crazies into the White House, including Sidney Powell, she of the “Kraken” lawsuits; Lin Wood, the Georgia attorney who may lose his law license because of his insane rants in support of Trump; and Marjorie Taylor Green, the loony denier of school shootings.
A massive wave of defections from the Republican Party since the insurrection spells serious trouble for Republicans. Those Republicans who are sticking with Trump are going to find themselves without enough supporters. Good enough for them. They are not patriots.
Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says the party is on the verge of making Itself “irrelevant, if it continues down the Trump rabbit hole.” More than 6,000 registered Republicans in North Carolina have switched parties. Take note, Madison Cawthorn and Bob Steinburg.
After the attack on the Capitol Building, many Republicans spoke out about the outrage and the threat to our democracy, and many Republican donors withdrew their support. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, decided to retire rather than serve in this Republican Party.
Now, only a few weeks later, some of them are backpedaling, saying they won’t vote to convict Trump in the U.S. Senate’s trial. How can they not?
Trump incited a mob to overturn the election and attempt a coup. Five people died. Our Congressional chamber was imperiled. The lives of the Speaker of the House and the vice president were threatened. Members of Congress were terrified. The hallowed ground of our Capitol Building was defaced and defiled. How can any responsible citizen feel anything but revulsion?
Since the days of Lee Atwater and Newt Gingrich the Republican Party has been known as the party of dirty tricks, but we have never suffered such an attack on our democracy as that on Jan. 6. For any Congress member in either party to refuse to hold accountable those who took part in the assault is unconscionable. The Senate must vote to convict Trump.
President Joe Biden has made it a specific and urgent goal to unify the country. He seeks to bring back cooperation between our two parties — to really make America great again after four years of loss of American dignity and leadership in the world. But Trump has left us in such debt and with such rancor and division between parties and people that it is not going to be easy. The U.S. Senate convicting Trump for inciting insurrection will help our country heal. It is a necessary step.
An early issue will be the Senate filibuster. It is not a constitutional element; it is a Jim Crow-era relic. It’s purely political, and it has been used and misused for decades. It is an arcane privilege parties use to thwart legislation they don’t want to support.
Adam Jentleson, author of “Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy,” says the filibuster was historically used by southerners to thwart civil rights, and still is. But it is also a tool the Republicans can use to obstruct Biden’s plans to unify the country. They must resist the impulse.
Trump and those of his supporters who espouse violence must be held accountable.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.