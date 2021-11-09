So now the American people are being plagued by a “shortage of goods.” We’re told this is caused by a break in the supply chain due to the pandemic. To support this claim, our evening newscasts are filled with images of hundreds of container ships sitting offshore waiting to be unloaded and hundreds of trucks sitting idle. Yet there is little mention that this is a crisis caused by corporate America’s pursuit of profitability.
The truth of the matter is that what we are witnessing today is a direct result of corporate policies that began in the late 1970s. Those policies were based on the philosophy that publicly traded corporations owed their primary allegiance to stockholders, not to their employees, not to their consumers, not even to their government. Corporate chieftains agreed that companies should seek to lower costs and maximize profits by moving operations wherever it was cheapest for them to do so.
Corporations determined they could save 80% of their expenses by offshoring American manufacturing jobs. Not only could they save on labor costs, they also would not have to be concerned with unions, workplace health and safety issues, or the impact on the local environment.
Between 1981 and 1985, and again from 2001 to 2009, there were steep declines in U.S. manufacturing jobs. It is estimated that one third of all those jobs vanished in the eight years from 2001-09. It has been argued that the 2001-09 period was worse for U.S. manufacturing than even the Great Depression. The internet has made offshoring a white-collar phenomenon also. It is estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that 20% of U.S. computer programming jobs have been shifted overseas in recent years.
The people in the U.S. who lost those jobs are not alone. As economic globalization gathers speed and technology erases geographic boundaries, firms now have instant access to educated workers all over the planet. Any job currently in existence can be done by someone on the other side of the world for less cost.
So now there is a “shortage” and American working-class families are being forced to bear the burden of paying higher prices for the necessities of life while the rich keep getting richer and corporations enjoy tremendous tax breaks and subsidies. Corporate profits in the United States climbed 10.5% to a record high of $2.44 trillion in the second quarter of 2021. Profits are up 69.3% from a year ago.
The sad truth is that instead of looking out for average Americans, every Republican presidential administration since 1980 has protected, aided and encouraged corporate offshoring with favorable tax incentives. Even during Democratic administrations Republicans in the Senate and House have successfully voted to block legislative reform initiatives to level the economic playing field.
But American corporations were not alone in making obscene profits during the pandemic. They were joined by the 745 billionaires in the United States who also enjoy preferential tax treatment. Thanks to the Donald Trump tax cut, the Americans For Tax Fairness reports that those 745 billionaires saw profits of $2.1 trillion from March 18, 2020 to Oct. 15, 2021, with each seeing a minimum increase in wealth of at least 38%.
So while most of us are caught up in the shell game of paying inflated prices for goods and services already here, our attention is being diverted to worrying if “Talking Elmo” will get to our stores in time for Christmas.
When will we wake up and start asking the right questions and demanding the correct answers?
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.