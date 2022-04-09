The administration’s answer to higher gas prices is to encourage people to buy electric vehicles, or EVs. President Biden said that EVs can save the average driver $80 per month on energy costs to operate a vehicle, although he didn’t cite the source of this figure.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates that the average driver in the state travels 12,000 miles a year in a vehicle that gets 22 miles per gallon. At around $4 per gallon, that equals about $180 per month for gas.
EV owners have to pay for the electricity to recharge their car, and Kelly Blue Book estimates the mileage of EVs to be about 3 miles per kilowatt-hour (kwh). At an average cost of 12 cents per kwh, driving 12,000 miles per year would cost about $40 per month.
But the savings of $140 per month wouldn’t cover the loan payment on an EV. The average price of an EV is $56,437 per Kelley Blue Book. And this price is net of the $7,500 federal tax credit for the purchase of most new EVs.
In addition, EV owners often install 220-volt home charging stations at costs up to $2,000. And they must pay an additional annual fee of $130 to register their EV in North Carolina in lieu of the gas tax, which is used to maintain the highway system.
Besides, EVs do not necessarily run on clean energy because they are recharged with electricity from the power grid which is generated from a variety of sources. For example, about 19% of the electricity in the U.S. in 2020 was generated from coal, but the percentage rose to 22% in 2021. Future use of coal will likely increase due to additional demands on the power grid, such as from recharging more EVs.
Natural gas is a much cleaner source of electricity. But the administration has canceled pipeline construction, frozen the sale of new leases, slow-walked drilling permits, and suspended oil and gas leases in the Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Wind turbines don’t work when the wind doesn’t blow, and solar panels don’t work at night or during stormy weather. Green energy can supplement other forms of energy, but today’s storage technology is not ready for renewable energy to become the primary source of electricity.
Owners of EVs are doing their part to fight climate change, but EVs are too costly for most drivers. And EVS have limited range.
The Biden Administration must take another approach to ease gas prices because high crude oil prices increase the costs of all goods. Gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and bunker fuel are all distilled from crude oil, and these fuels power all forms of transportation: trucks, trains, planes and ships.
The administration’s fossil fuels policies have hampered the economic recovery and increased inflation. They should reverse course and ease the bureaucratic burden to permit more production of oil and natural gas.
Contact your elected representatives to call for changes in energy policies, and vote for candidates who support “all of the above” approaches to increasing energy production.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.