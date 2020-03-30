I know I speak for so many folks who either own a small business or work for one, particularly the hospitality and service industries. This virus is devastating. Just to give some perspective I am choosing to share some specifics of my family’s small business.
To break even and cover our overhead costs we must have approximately 80 reservations per month. After all the cancellations to date, we have three reservations between now and August. It is hard for us to fathom. Now imagine all the other bed and breakfasts, hotels, restaurants, hair salons, bars, theaters, etc., in this community and region alone in the same boat.
My husband and I were invited to join many other small businesses from around the country on a conference call with President Donald Trump and a number of his advisers regarding the intentions of the federal government to offer some relief to small business particularly. Recognizing businesses like ours were financially steamrolled through no fault of our own, the federal government wants to offer short-term assistance to keep us from being permanently closed. It was a privilege to be included and it was encouraging to hear a businessman who understood the impacts and solutions. We hung up feeling like we could not wait to be a part of the recovery, to be contributors again. To earn and pay our share of taxes to help ensure our local services could continue, city and county employees could keep their jobs and we could be part of the whole in a positive way.
In the meantime, we knew it would not take many monthly $8,000 deficits before we would have no resources left to carry us through. So we did what many entrepreneurs are doing. We found a niche, explained our circumstances and asked those who could to consider our product while we attempted to survive financially. So far, so good. The generosity and encouragement that pour from our neighbors is truly overwhelming. Those not experiencing the same financial pain have stepped up to organize advertising for those businesses really feeling the pinch — creative, encouraging souls who just want to make things better. They have and it is humbling to see them in force rallying people to help.
Unfortunately, I wish this column was all about the predominant goodness that is evidenced over and over here. But then there is our city government. Led by a city council with a history of selfishly and foolishly caring about one agenda: furthering their own interests. How did they decide they should respond to the pandemic that has halted our world in its track? While everyone is being asked not to gather in groups and therefore would not be attending this week’s city council meeting, councilors voted 4-2 to raise their own salaries in the next budget over 70 percent!
A 70 percent-plus raise in a time when many businesses will not be contributing to the sales tax revenue anywhere near the normal, for example. When many folks doubt whether they will have a continued paycheck. What is our city council doing for this community while we face this unprecedented virus effect? Making themselves the highest-paid city council of any like-city in the state!
These “leaders” — Councilors Daris Horton, Johnnie Walton, Gabriel Adkins and Michael Brooks, along with our mayor, Bettie Parker — thought their highest priority when no one would be “looking” was to ask for an obscene raise and instruct the city manager to include it in the city’s next budget. It is no surprise. Horton made a huge, arrogant stink at the prior pre-virus meeting when the public spoke in unison against this raise. He said he did not care what the public had to say on this issue, he would propose the same raise again as soon as he could. And he did, with the cheers of those named above.
This is the character of these folks leading this city. Councilor Jeannie Young vociferously opposed this move. Councilors Kem Spence, Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux all spoke about their opposition to the raise and the abysmal timing. But some were absent for this vote. So while the cat’s away …
It is said, integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching. What about when you act when a horrific crisis is distracting those who are supposed to hold you to account? It is exactly this — this stinky, patronizing, egotistical excrement we get from this city council’s elected leaders — that encourages me to fight like heck to survive this crisis so we can actively seek alternatives and throw the bums out. And fight we will.