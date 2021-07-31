Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.