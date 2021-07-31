Every day in counties across North Carolina, citizens, judges, jurors, attorneys entering their local courthouse must walk by monuments to soldiers who defended the Confederate’s support of the horrendously cruel institution of slavery.
Slavery was not conditional but racial. It was heritable and permanent, not temporary, meaning generations of Black people were born into it and passed their enslaved status onto their children.
Enslaved people were not recognized as human beings but as property that could be mortgaged, traded, bought, sold, used as collateral, given as a gift and disposed of violently. Colonists knew that Black people were human beings, but they created a network of laws and customs — appalling for both their precision and cruelty — that ensured that enslaved people would never be treated as such.
Enslaved people could not legally marry. They were barred from learning to read and restricted from meeting privately in groups. They had no claim to their own children, who could be bought, sold and traded away from them on auction blocks alongside furniture and cattle or behind storefronts that advertised “Negroes for Sale.” Enslavers and the courts did not honor kinship ties to mothers, siblings or cousins. In most courts, they had no legal standing.
Enslavers could rape or murder their property without legal consequence. Enslaved people could own nothing, will nothing and inherit nothing. They were legally tortured; men, women and children received sadistic whippings at the whim of their owners. They could be worked to death, and often were, in order to produce the highest profits for the enslavers who owned them.
Because Confederate monuments supported the institution of slavery as described above, courthouse lawns are the last place these monuments should be located. Putting the monuments at courthouses, like they are “guarding the entrance,” sends a message of terror and oppression to Black people.
If we are going to continue building a more inclusive and just county, we must acknowledge and denounce the darkest parts of our nation’s history, and not celebrate them.
Perquimans County began the process of providing a less intimidating experience for all of its citizens who visit the courthouse by removing the “colored” and “white” seating in the courtroom, on benches outside and signs on the water fountains on the courthouse lawn. Another significant step in the process of denouncing our troubled past is to ensure that this symbol that mandated the “colored” and “white” signs be allocated to space not on public property, outside of the people’s courthouse.
As a military veteran from Perquimans County, I support efforts to honor military veterans of Perquimans who died fighting for the Confederacy. However, I do not comprehend how someone can justify requiring the descendants of slaves to provide space and preservation for Confederate monuments whose soldiers fought to keep their ancestors enslaved. They should be moved to private property, as our neighbors in Pasquotank and Hertford counties are doing with their Confederate monuments.
Will the Confederate soldiers be less memorialized if the monument is on private property? Honestly, I question the reason why some citizens demand that the Confederate monument remain on that spot in front of the courthouse. If one truly wants to just remember the fallen soldiers of the Confederacy from Perquimans County, another place in Perquimans should be acceptable to place the monument.
Those citizens who are demanding that the Confederate monument remain on that location where it was placed in 1912 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, during the Jim Crow era in which Blacks’ rights were being stripped away, are frozen in time.
Confederate monuments in public spaces are coming down in our state and throughout the country. Schools and streets, which are named for Confederate generals and enslavers are being renamed. The U.S. House voted to remove public display of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.
I believe that Confederate monuments have no legitimate place on public property and especially in front of courthouses. A courthouse is supposed to represents justice and equality; a polar representation to what Confederate monuments symbolize.
That is why relocating the monument is essential as an exemplary blow against oppression and inequality and why whatever replaces it in our shared public space, should be an accurate and inclusive reflection of our beautiful county in 2021, not in 1912. It should matter who we honor in our public square.
Joseph W. Hoffler, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, is a member of the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners.