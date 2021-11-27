The fear by some that “Critical Race Theory” (I use quotes because CRT has become more of an imagined bogeyman than an actual thing) is being taught in public schools, and the intertwined issue of the supposed rights of parents to dictate what is and is not taught to their children, provokes a lot of questions.
We have in recent months seen newsclips of raucous school board meetings where parents do verbal battle with practically defenseless board members. I wonder how deeply these parents have thought about what they are demanding of their school boards. What do they want? Are they truly interested in serious dialog, or do they just want to fight?
Have they asked themselves any of these questions? Have they answered any of them?
Does the state (national, state or local governmental entity) have a responsibility for the welfare of its minor citizens — i.e., our children? If so, what is the extent of that responsibility?
Or are parents’ rights regarding the welfare of their children absolute and supreme? Are children basically chattel, for parents to do with as they wish?
Or is such welfare a shared responsibility, between parents and state? If so, where are the boundaries for each?
Do parents have the right to physically abuse their children? Obviously not, but at what point does the state have the right to intervene?
Should the state intervene in cases of physical malnourishment — a dietary insufficiency, for example, that will stunt the child’s physical development for life?
Is a child’s mental well-being less important than their physical well-being? Do parents have the right to psychologically or mentally abuse their children? Is the intellectual malnourishment by parents of their children allowable — again, to the extent that a child will be adversely affected for life? If not, again, when and how should the state step in?
Physical abuse is, I would think, fairly easy to decide. But how do we define intellectual malnourishment and mental abuse for these purposes?
Do parents have the right to instill their own bigotries and prejudices into their children? Do public schools have a responsibility to correct such prejudices?
Do parents have the right to teach their children hate?
Do parents have the right, by their own persons or through their surrogates, to teach their children what most of us would call misinformation? Do public schools have a responsibility to correct such misinformation?
What is the difference between education and indoctrination? Do parents reserve the right for any kind of education for their children? Do they have the right for any kind of indoctrination? Do they have the right to have their children taught simply anything? If not, what are the limits and what would be the corrective action when those limits are exceeded?
To what extent should parents be able to dictate what is taught in our public schools?
Should a public schools curriculum be standardized across a large area — a state for example — or should it be customized to the political bent of every hill and hollow? Should children in different parts of a state be taught various versions and interpretations of history?
Should the subject of our Civil War be taught without addressing the legacy of slavery in the United States — racism?
To drill down to a specific example, if parents in one school insist (loudly, even violently) that racism is not a continuing systemic problem in this nation while parents in another insist (just as loudly) that it is, should their children to be taught two different versions of this issue? Or should the issue of racism be ignored in our public schools altogether?
Should a teacher in either school, struggling with this subject, be allowed to tackle any and all questions posed by their students regarding slavery, race, racism, discrimination — questions that have bedeviled our nation since its inception? Or should that teacher be required to ignore difficult or improper questions?
And then what happens when the kids from all these different schools go out into the world with different versions of reality and with an incomplete or biased “education” due to the enforcement of factionally dictated curricula?
Nearly everything I’ve mentioned here, every question I’ve asked, is subjective, possibly thought-provoking, and I would think not intelligently addressed by knee-jerk responses or answers fueled solely by passion.
To our CRT alarmists, I suggest that you put some thought into your words and give us some considered commentary instead of continuing to fan the flames of fear, mistrust, hatred and bigotry.
Give it a try. I’ll wait.
Rod Phillips is a resident of Edenton.