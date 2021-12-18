Young people across the country have not been traditionally engaged in the redistricting process. But as student redistricting fellows with Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project, we understand that this process will affect our livelihoods for years to come.
Unfortunately, our legislators have manipulated North Carolina’s redistricting process through gerrymandering to the point where the voices of minority voters, including college students like us, are silenced.
Aaron attends Elizabeth City State University, one of North Carolina’s prominent historically black colleges and universities. While the campus community is not split up, previous restricting cycles have sought to diminish its influence in local elections.
Paige lives in Boone, home to Appalachian State University, and resides in the newly split Watauga County. The communities that we live in have either been directly affected by redistricting or carry a history of attempts to be silenced or ignored by lawmakers.
North Carolina’s redistricting process has featured only minimal public input, and people who participated in those limited opportunities were met with completely disengaged state legislators. Public hearings were held in just over a dozen of North Carolina’s 100 counties, limiting access. These hearings were oftentimes overcrowded with little time for actual public comments.
Our state Legislature’s attempts at transparency were, in reality, not transparent at all. This year’s process hardly included any virtual opportunities for North Carolinians to testify and advocate for their communities. This is a major concern due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the health risks imposed on people who attempted to testify in person. Virtual opportunities should be a basic option in order to prevent such risks.
Paige testified on Oct. 26 at a joint General Assembly redistricting public hearing, the second and only virtual hearing in our state’s entire process. She had only two minutes to fit in comments on how her home community would be hurt by the “cracking” found in some of the legislative map proposals. Two minutes to remind lawmakers how anything other than fair and competitive maps is truly undemocratic. Two minutes to ask her legislators to be receptive to her concerns, only to be met by a podium of disinterested lawmakers.
North Carolina’s whirlwind redistricting process ended unsurprisingly: Our legislature has passed uncompetitive, partisan legislative districts that will inevitably be challenged in the courts. North Carolina spent the past decade litigating unfair maps, and there is no reason to believe at this point that the next 10 years will be any different.
However, the inevitability of it all does not deter us from asking every North Carolinian to take notice and to make their voices heard. As citizens of a democracy, we deserve to select our representatives, not have our representatives select us.
Aaron Wrighton is a senior at Elizabeth City State University. Paige Anderholm is an alumnus of Appalachian State University and recent graduate of The London School of Economics. They are also redistricting fellows with Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project.