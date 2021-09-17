It is incomprehensible that people would put horse dewormer into their bodies because they don’t want to take the coronavirus vaccine. Or bleach. Even our demented, twice-impeached one-term former president has finally told his rabid-Republican base to get the vaccine.
But Donald Trump is no longer able to contain his most ardent supporters, who were weaned on Fox News, fascist propaganda and QAnon conspiracies, and they are putting everyone in their presence at risk. You don’t feel sick? Good for you! But have you been tested this week to be certain you are not passing the virus on to someone who might get sick? Or who might die? No? Then, wear a mask!
MSNBC’s John Heilemann says the delta variant of the coronavirus “raised the cost of stupid,” as Republican governors are banning common-sense basics of public health — wearing masks and requiring vaccines for public employees and in public spaces. “Time is running out,” says Heilemann, as the costs of stupid borne by Floridians who followed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ defiance of logic are spreading the celta variant. Frank Figliuzzi calls it “The mainstreaming of madness.”
Hospitals in Medford, Oregon, are overrun with a “stunning surge” of COVID-19 cases as a result of low vaccination rates in the county, and are “scrambling“ to find places to store bodies. Cowlitz County, Washington, has run out of morgue and funeral home space and is “being creative” to find new cold storage sites. The county’s maximum 45 spaces is now overrun by 65 bodies.
How did vaccine stupidity become a political statement? COVID-19 doesn’t care if you are Democrat or Republican. It attacks stupid, indiscriminately, and leaves the rest of the country to deal with the result.
How is it that we accept that smallpox vaccine, polio vaccine, diptheria, pertussis, tetanus and yellow fever vaccines have eradicated life-threatening diseases, even though some people have adverse reactions, but we quake in fear of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has caused little if any adverse reactions?
In some areas, hospitals will not admit anyone who has not been vaccinated, in an effort to keep the virus from spreading in their facility. Following the death of a heart-attack patient who could not be admitted because COVID-19 sufferers had taken up all the beds, the medical community is rationing treatment. Bully for them!
Anyone who says no one else suffers because they are not vaccinated and do not wear a mask is willfully blind. There is a legal term for that: depraved indifference. I can’t think of a better description.
This is a pandemic not unlike the Spanish Flu of 1918, which killed 675,000. We have now reached the equivalent with COVID-19. With the delta variant, we will lose more. I cannot imagine that anyone would have turned away from a life-saving vaccine in 1918. But then, I cannot imagine why anyone would refuse vaccination in 2021.
It’s interesting that an Alabama crowd of Trumpists booed him when he finally told them to get vaccinated. His two years of malignant misinformation has sunk so deep his followers cannot accept a detour. Those same unhinged Trumpists threw live fireworks and garbage at vaccination clinics in Colorado, and are behind the bone-headed appeals and outrage we are seeing at school board meetings. Parents who drank the Kool-Aid are willing to put their children at grave risk by sending them to school without masks. Many school administrators and teachers are ignoring political directives to disallow masks, and they are requiring students and teachers to wear masks. Common sense has prevailed.
CNN contributor Bill Carter called for employees at Fox News and other outlets that have been spreading vaccine disinformation to step down. “If you worked at an organization where people were poisoning the water in a town, how could you not speak up and say ‘you can’t to this.’ This is poisoned information.”
Brianna Keilar, writing for Raw Story, says, “When history asks how so many Americans died when they could have been saved by a simple shot or two, in documentaries about the cautionary tale that has been America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, about how a large part of our country, misled by misinformation often echoed by elected officials and right-wing media, was thrown a life raft and answered, ‘No, I’ll take my chances,’ what can we say?
That they’d rather eat horse paste?
