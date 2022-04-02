On March 24th, four professors at Elizabeth City State University presented a panel discussion on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Daily Advance reported, on March 25th, that these faculty members “agree that NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe motivated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.”
Not to be picky, but it doesn’t seem clear that all four professors signed on to this argument. One certainly did, and one other might have. The other two — a cyber-security expert and a visual arts professor who was born in Moldova — discussed other issues entirely.
History professor Jingbing Wang said that Russia was not facing an imminent threat, and that is certainly true. Ukraine had no plans to invade a nuclear-armed neighbor that was piling up troops and armaments on the border.
The article quoted Professor Wang as saying that the invasion “was certainly planned, but it was unprovoked.” There might have been a typo here. The word “provoked” would make more sense in context. But perhaps the professor was trying to thread the needle between “unprovoked” and “motivated.”
In any case, he certainly underscored his contention that NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe motivated Putin’s invasion.
It can’t be denied that NATO has expanded into Eastern Europe, well behind the former Iron Curtain. In the years since the breakup of the Soviet Union, East Germany became part of NATO when it reunified with West Germany in 1990. Then Poland and Hungary entered NATO in 1999 (although it seems to me that Viktor Orban would have preferred to leave NATO — that is, until Putin’s invasion, then he wised up). Then the Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia joined in 2004. Also in the same year came Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Then, in 2009, came Croatia and, amazingly (for those of us who remember the horrid Hoxha), Albania. Then North Macedonia (to the discomfiture of Greece) in 2020.
In the Bucharest Summit of 2008, NATO pledged that it would hold open membership to the nations of Georgia and, you guessed it, Ukraine.
It was only last December that Vladimir Putin demanded that NATO withdraw that pledge. And indeed, Russia at that time put forward a number of “proposals” that would limit the influence of the United States and NATO upon its former satellite nations — especially Ukraine and Georgia, but also the Baltic states and others.
Professor Wang calls this a critical moment in Putin’s decision to invade.
This same point has been made by many others, so the professor is hardly the first to suggest that NATO’s expansion was at least part of the cause for the invasion. “I really believe this was the problem,” he said. He was quoted as saying that this expansion was “the root of today’s war in Ukraine.”
He went further. He invited his audience to imagine if Russia would ask Mexico to join an alliance with Russia, how would we Americans feel?
The analogy is questionable at several points. One is that America has no imperialistic designs on Mexico. That certainly was the case in the past, but no longer: the anti-immigration rhetoric of those who want to seal off the southern border should be proof enough to overturn the Mexico analogy.
Another point is this: NATO is not a state but a defensive alliance. And what alternative is there to NATO? Would NATO standing down, even dissolving, result in Putin’s immediate cessation of hostilities? As if Putin would shrug his shoulders and say “Oh, ****” (i.e., blimey), I guess I don’t have to bother anymore, I’ll just mosey on back to my dacha, munch on beluga caviar and throw down a Stoli or two.”
To think such is idealistic and worse, sentimental, and plainly forgets the lessons of the late 1930s: if we want to make analogies, the Anschluss and Sudetenland are better analogies than Mexico.
The third and much better point is that the professor misses the real threat that motivates Putin.
NATO by itself poses no real threat to Putin. It is a defensive alliance that is interested in protecting member nations against an attack from Russia. It is Russia’s expansion, not NATO’s, that is the problem. One can point to Ukraine’s increasing interest in NATO membership and US training and assistance in the months and weeks leading up to the invasion: but that is only evidence for Ukraine’s increasing (and well-founded) fear that they would suffer the horrific invasion that they did.
I do not doubt that Putin was bothered by NATO’s expansion. But that bother was the increasing anxiety of a criminal who hears the police coming while he is committing a crime.
But still, this misses the point as to Putin’s main motivation.
Putin is mostly and fundamentally afraid of democracy. He’d put up with an armed Ukraine a lot sooner than he would put up with a democratic Ukraine — a Ukraine with free elections … a Ukraine that insisted upon a constitutionally-directed and orderly transfer of power … a Ukraine that protected free speech and a free and oppositional press … a Ukraine that foreswore autocracy and the despicable mob rule that so pollutes Russia to this day.
The mortal enemy of dictators and mob bosses is openness, freedom and democracy.
So of course Putin had to invade, even it if meant the murderous sacrifice of at least 20,000 young Russian soldiers who have died so far, and that number will only rise.
All because a democracy next door will eventually leach into his own little Iron Curtain franchise, and finally put him on the run.
