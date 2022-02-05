Duke researchers Mac McCorkle and Rachel Salzberg recently published a study titled: “The Democrats’ Countrypolitan Problem in North Carolina.” They borrowed the term from the music industry, and define “countrypolitan” as rural counties economically linked to metropolitical areas. Many residents of countrypolitan counties commute to jobs in urban areas and often shop in the cities too.
The federal Office of Management and Budget includes 28 rural North Carolina counties in metropolitan areas based on economic ties to nearby cities. For example, the Hampton Roads Metropolitan Area includes Camden, Currituck and Gates. But the OMB excludes Pasquotank and Perquimans because they don’t physically border Virginia, even though about a fifth of workers in the two counties commute to work in Virginia.
David Graham interviewed McCorkle for an October 2020 article in The Atlantic titled: “Trump’s Fate Rests on Countrypolitan Counties.” The Duke study frames countrypolitan counties as a problem for Democrats, while the Atlantic article frames them as a problem for Republicans.
Actually, it’s a problem for all political parties because countrypolitans tend to be swing voters. And independents often split their votes which is why President Trump, a Republican, eked out a narrow 2020 victory in North Carolina, but Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, won his race in the same election. Political parties can’t coast to victory with just their base; they have to convince independent voters, too.
The migration from cities to rural areas has been ongoing for many years, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend because more people work remotely. It was thought the newcomers would shift politics in countrypolitan counties to the left, but data actually supports a conservative shift.
Urbanites move to rural counties for lower taxes, affordable housing and less government. Newcomers from urban areas tend not to support liberal policies like those in the cities they left behind.
This trend is not unique to North Carolina. Florida has also experienced an influx of newcomers moving from urban areas like New York City. The result is that Florida gained a congressional house seat while New York State lost a seat. One might think that the newcomers would bring their politics with them, but actually the Republican Party in Florida has gained registered voters.
The accompanying chart shows that voter registrations increased in Camden and Currituck counties, while decreasing slightly in Gates County. In all three counties, the number of registered Democrats decreased while the number of registered Republican and Unaffiliated voters increased.
New residents and younger voters in North Carolina tend to register as Republicans or Unaffiliated, so the number of Democrats declined as elderly voters either stopped voting or passed away.
In the latest Gallop national poll of U.S. adults, 42% identified as Democrats while 47% identified as Republicans. Neither party has a majority, so independent voters decide elections.
Become a power voter by changing your voter registration to unaffiliated, and by voting for the best candidate regardless of the letter after their name.
Michael R. Worthington is a registered Unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.