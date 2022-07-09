The Democratic Party is slowly withering away. It’s not because voter sentiment has changed, but rather that the party has shifted far to the left, leaving moderate voters behind.
A recent Associated Press article reported that over a million voters in 43 states left the Democratic Party over the last 12 months. It only covered 43 states because some states do not require voters to choose a party when registering to vote. Raleigh, North Carolina, was one example cited in the article.
Carolina Journal, the conservative-leaning publication, analyzed voter registration changes in North Carolina, during the first half of 2022. Nearly 20,000 state Democrats left the party while only 6,253 joined. Of those who left, about 25% changed their registration to Republican, 72% became unaffiliated, and a small number joined the Libertarian Party.
Unaffiliated is an attractive choice because both major parties in North Carolina hold open primaries in which unaffiliated voters can participate. The total number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina now exceeds the number of voters registered for either major political party.
The chart below shows changes in voter registration over the last year in the region. Pasquotank is the only county in the region with more than 1% growth in registered Democrats, which is probably due to Elizabeth City State University students registering in the county.
But the growth in registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters in Pasquotank far surpassed the growth in Democrats. And across the region, many more voters registered as Republican or unaffiliated than as Democrat.
The percentage changes are more illuminating than the raw numbers because county populations vary in size. Registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters are increasing at much higher rates than are Democrats.
The reason for the party switching is that the Democrats have pushed unpopular positions. The Biden administration canceled pipelines and restricted drilling or mining for fossil fuels, which drove up energy costs. The resulting higher fuel prices increase shipping costs, which is one of the major causes of inflation today.
Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of death for Americans ages 18-45 due to the flood of fentanyl flowing over the open southern border. And many Democrats oppose any limitation on abortions right up to the due date, even though polls show a majority of Americans support limiting abortions to the first 15 weeks with medical exceptions.
According to the latest Civiqs poll, only 30% of North Carolinians approve of Joe Biden’s job performance. Gallop polls show that only 16% of Americans approve of the performance of the Democratic-controlled Congress, and only 7% have confidence in Congress.
Maybe the Democrats will change course. Bill Clinton made a course correction after the midterm election in 1994 when the Republican Party took control of both houses of Congress for the first time since 1952. He said, “The era of big government is over,” and then he “triangulated” his policy proposals between the liberal and conservative positions to encourage bipartisan compromise.
But there is little sign of a course change by today’s Democrats, even though polls show that a substantial majority (85% in the latest AP poll) of Americans think the country is on the wrong track. Instead, the Democrats are doubling down on their disastrous policies.
Join the movement by changing your voter registration to “unaffiliated.” Become an independent voter by casting your vote based on each candidate’s record and campaign pledges without regard to the letter after their name. This is the only way to get honest, responsive government.
Michael Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.