President Biden et al thinks it would be a great idea to tax the unrealized capital gains of people worth over $100 million.
Biden, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, and Congresswoman Anastasia Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., think this would make the uber-wealthy “pay their fair share,” “raise revenue in a more progressive manner” and, laughably, simplify the tax code.
The IRS’ simple rules already fill 2,692 pages, more than the Catechism of the Roman Catholic Church, compiled over 2,000 years.
Elon Musk is the world’s richest man with the most unrealized capital gains at stake in this fight. Near as I can figure, Musk’s only sin is to become the world’s wealthiest man by doing good things for the rest of us. This annoys Democrats.
Musk invented an electric car that is affordable to the upper middle class, started a rocket company that has delivered hundreds of government satellites economically into orbit, paid $11 billion in income tax last year and shipped millions of dollars worth of Wi-Fi gear to Ukraine to replace their infrastructure, destroyed by Russian communists.
Mr. Musk’s Starlink, Inc. also is taking orders from residents of our area who have crummy internet service. His low-orbit, satellite-enabled high-speed internet probably will be available to subscribers around here for a $99 deposit late this year or in 2023. Local, state and federal governments likely will still be debating how to spend billions of federal dollars for the same purpose.
Musk has most recently performed a public service for democracy by acquiring Twitter, where 98.99% of employee political donations go to Democrats, according to the non-partisan OpenSecrets.org. No wonder Democrats are mad at him.
Sanders has barely disguised his desire to destroy people like Musk over 15 years. He may not need a tax on unrealized capital gains to do it. The stock market, reacting to Democratic policy missteps, has done a fine job of taking the ultra-wealthy down several notches.
Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune has been cut in half since the stock market swoon began. Jeff Bezos has seen his wealth cut by 25%, just since November. Netflix’s billionaire founder, Reed Hastings, has watched his nest egg plummet 63% in a year.
Since we were talking about taxing things (income) that haven’t happened yet, why stop at capital gains?
Let’s levy the estate tax upon attainment of age 85. It’s only a matter of time, right?
I asked a car dealer friend if I could use my unrealized capital gains to buy one of his vehicles. “I like you, Doug, but not that much,” he said.
Proponents of this scheme say it will only affect the top 0.1% of all taxpayers. A CPA friend reminds me that the Alternative Minimum Tax, started in 1969, affected only 155 taxpayers who had previously escaped paying any federal taxes. By 2017, 5.2 million American taxpayers were ensnared by the AMT.
Paying taxes on unrealized capital gains, he reminds me, is a form of accrual accounting. If the federal government were to calculate its future obligations (think Social Security, Medicare) by the accrual method, our National Debt would not be $31.4 trillion, but more than $90 trillion.
Would the country really be better off taking away Elon Musk’s money, and Jeff Bezos’, Bill Gates’, Warren Buffett’s and the other 923 American billionaires and giving it to Biden, Warren, Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., four of the least productive people on earth, to allocate?
Here’s a better idea.
Let’s give all 535 of our elected congresspersons a $1 million annual bonus, payable each year that the federal budget is balanced. But let us tax this unrealized income annually at 20% as it accrues.
Who knows? They might succeed, but at least they will pay their fair share.
Doug Gardner sits on his unrealized gains in Weeksville.