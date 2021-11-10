Many of you watched the six-part CNN special on Princess Diana.
The movie, “Spencer,” opened this month, as does the Broadway show, “Diana: The Musical.”
Less noted, but more worthy of study, is the life of Mother Teresa, who died Sept. 5, 1997, the day after Diana’s funeral.
While the beautiful 36-year-old Princess enjoyed a royal time in Paris with boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, on Aug. 31, 1997 (her children and husband back home in gloomy London), the plain, 5-foot-tall Albanian nun, born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, was coming to the end of a remarkable 87-year life spent mostly in Calcutta’s slums.
Teresa left her home in Skopje, Macedonia, at 18 to join a religious order in Ireland with nuns stationed in India. She never saw her parents or sister again.
The Order sent Teresa to teach in Calcutta as a teenager. She was deeply disturbed by the poverty and suffering she saw there.
In 1950 she founded the Missionaries of Charity. By the time of her death, the Order had 600 missions in 133 countries staffed by 4,500 nuns and a million volunteers. The Order established soup kitchens and orphanages, battled leprosy, tuberculosis and HIV.
Teresa was awarded the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts. She refused the $192,000 cash that accompanied the award.
Asked by a reporter, “What can we do to promote world peace?” she said, “Go home and love your family.”
Princess Diana died 150 miles from her family as she and Fayed sped through Paris at twice the posted speed limit with a driver whose blood-alcohol level measured three times the French legal limit.
Millions mourned her passing and billions watched the funeral four days later, on the eve of Teresa’s death. Diana’s brief life has been the subject of songs, movies and documentaries about her fairy tale wedding to the older Prince and her worldwide travels.
Teresa’s 1928 vows of poverty, obedience and chastity don’t make for binge-worthy TV.
“When you don’t have anything, then you have everything,” she told an interviewer.
Teresa spoke publicly against divorce, contraception and abortion, positions that did not endear her to secular liberals, especially in the media.
Teresa’s diaries and letters reveal a spiritual life beset by doubt about God’s existence, despite her resolute work in Calcutta’s slums.
Her biographer wrote that she did not feel God in the last 50 years of her life. He said he had never read a saint’s life where the saint suffered such intense spiritual darkness.
“I look and do not see; listen and do not hear,” she wrote.
Teresa was not to be deterred by doubt.
“We fear the future because we are wasting today,” she told her followers.
When Pope Paul VI gave her his ceremonial limousine in 1964, she promptly raffled it off to finance her leper colony.
“Do not wait for leaders. Do it alone, person to person,” she wrote in letters revealed in 2007.
Teresa’s final words before her death due to heart failure were, “I cannot breathe.”
Time Magazine suggested that she could not have died of heart failure because she had given her heart away.
Princess Diana and Mother Teresa met only twice for a total of just more than an hour. Had they spent more time together, Diana’s life might not have ended 10 weeks after their second meeting.
Doug Gardner is a resident of the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.